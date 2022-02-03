Honduran players leave the exchange after not enduring the cold in the United States

Honduran players could not stand the cold and left the game due to the conditions that occurred at Allianz Field

UNITED STATES — The U.S They took advantage of the winter in their country to impose conditions on Honduras, which succumbed to a 3-0 win in the World Cup qualifier for Qatar 2022.

The Honduran national team He announced that two of his players did not return to the field of play at halftime due to the conditions that occurred at Allianz Field, which was intensely cold.

Getty Images

At the start of the game, the temperature in the building was -15 degrees, but it dropped to -18 in the state of Minnesota.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

At halftime Honduras made three changes. The players who left were diego rodriguez, Romell Quito Y Luis Lopez. Within these two are the elements that suffered due to the intense cold.

The Honduran national team suffered a severe setback in its search for a place in Qatar, while the country of the Stars and Stripes established itself in second position.

López was treated with serum in the locker room due to hypothermia, while Quioto also had breathing problems, but had no complications.