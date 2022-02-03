Houses that increase people’s well-being by 60%, hand in hand with PAM-POL

A home is considered as that property that is designed and built to offer a person comfort, healthy well-being and even joy. However, in order to enjoy a home of this style, it must be built by professionals in the architectural sector.

PAM-POL is a company that has specialists in the construction of luxury homes in Valencia that increase the well-being of their owners by up to 60%. They also have a certificate. wella scoring system that determines whether a property offers health and comfort to its residents.

Homes that offer greater comfort and healthy well-being to their owners

PAM-POL is a architecture office in Valencia which has specialized in Mediterranean design for the construction of homes that are happier and full of life. This design is commonly associated with the treatment of light and air, that is, each of its spaces is created to let in a considerable amount of sunlight. To this are added natural colors and a relaxed decoration that aims to increase the comfort and the desire to live of the owner.

Nowadays, PAM-POL professionals carry out their constructions based on this concept to help their clients achieve good physical and emotional health. To achieve this, they take care of every detail when designing and developing the home. Similarly, these are experts in the use of materials and construction methods that allow the realization of more open architectural areas and that reflect an environment more related to the outdoors and nature.

Certificate well: a new way to assess the comfort of a property

PAM-POL professionals have a certification well based on a scoring system that determines whether or not a dwelling generates a healthy well-being in the inhabitants. This is very useful for future owners who will be building a new build based on a Mediterranean design.

The certificate, like Mediterranean architecture, is linked to physical, emotional and even social health. This includes improving air quality, providing access to 100% healthy water, high lighting levels, comfortable temperature levels, etc..

Each of these aspects is focused on a single point, which is to make a person feel the greatest comfort in their home and escape from those closed spaces that harm their body and mind so much. This certificate can be applied to any property, from a home, apartment, business or small office to a hotel or industry.

PAM-POL builds properties that offer their inhabitants up to 60% comfort and physical and mental well-being. This through the Mediterranean architectural design with a comprehensive evaluation based on the certification system well.





