How does Jennifer Gray look today?

The new competitioncelebrity dance ia FOX“The Real Dirty Dancing,” is based on the classic 1987 film starring Jennifer Gray Y patrick swayze.

At that time, the actress who played Baby was already a rising star, having appeared in such successful films as “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” Y “Red Dawn”.

But nevertheless, as reported by People, his career was derailed following a rhinoplasty in the early ’90s. But nevertheless, a 1999 Newsweek article he would call the “radical restructuring of his nose” an accident after only intending “a minor touch-up”.

At an event to celebrate the anniversary of “Dirty Dancing” in 2012, Gray discussed his nose job. “I entered the operating room as a celebrity and left as an unknown”, The Mirror quoted the star. She added: “It was the nose job from hell. I will always be the once-famous actress that no one recognizes anymore because of a nose job.”

Gray continued to act, and people reported in November 2020 that he will star in the future sequel to “Dirty Dancing”.

He also appeared on TV series like “It’s Like, You Know…” and was a guest star on shows like “friends”. His IMDb Filmography includes feature films such as “Bounce” and made-for-TV movies such as Lifetime’s “The Bling Ring.”

The 61-year-old actress married the actor from Marvel Clark Gregg in 2001, but the couple announced their separation on Instagram in 2020. They have a daughter together, Stella.

Patrick Swayze passed away in 2009

Johnny for his Baby, Grey’s co-star, Patrick Swayze, died in 2009 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57 years.

“Patrick Swayze passed away peacefully today with his family by his side after facing the challenges of his illness for the past 20 months,” his publicist Annett Wolf said in a statement to the BBC.

In the upcoming sequel, his role will not be replaced. As Gray told People: “All I can say is that no one who has passed away is replaced; you never try to repeat something as magical as that. You just go for something different.”

8 celebrities compete in ‘The Real Dirty Dancing’

“The Real Dirty Dancing” is a special four-week event in which eight celebrities will compete to become “Johnny” and “Baby.”

“Set in Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge, which was the actual location of the film’s fictional Kellerman’s Lodge, stars will pair up and learn iconic dance routines from the film starring Jennifer Gray and Patrick Swayze and reenact classic scenes, including the legendary lift that cemented the film’s place in film history.” according to a press release. “Throughout the special event, the memorable music and unforgettable fashion of ‘Dirty Dancing’ will transport viewers back to that magical summer of 1963. The competition will also feature special guest judges who will help decide which celebrity couples will survive and which couple will be ‘put in a corner’”.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss hosts the competition, starring the former “The Bachelorette” Tyler Cameron“High School Musical” actor Corbin Bleu, Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boysthe former player of the NFL Anthony Gatesthe star of “Total Bellas” Brie Bellachef Cat Cora, comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and “The Real” host Loni Love.

“The Real Dirty Dancing” premieres on Fox this Tuesday, February 1 at 9 pm ET.

