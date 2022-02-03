How many children did Diego Verdaguer have?

Getty Images Diego Verdaguer died at the age of 70 this Thursday, January 27, 2022

The world of entertainment dressed in mourning, after learning of the death of the beloved and renowned singer Diego Verdaguer.

The husband of singer Amanda Miguel, with whom she had a solid marriage of more than 40 years, and with whom she lived between Mexico and Los Angeles, died Thursday at the age of 70.

The sad news was reported by various media, including the San Diego Tribune newspaper, where it was assured that the apparent cause of his death would have been complications after being infected with COVID-19 last December.





Play



Diego Verdaguer – Interview + I will return, When when when and I will fly (LIVE exclusively) Great talk with the great Diego Verdaguer who tells us: I’m launching a foundation for children, I’m celebrating 50 years of artistic career, I’m writing my first book that I premiere in November that has to do with the history of Mexico, Argentina and Italy. A new album Corazón Bambino on the 15th of… 2019-07-29T20:19:32Z

Diego Verdaguer had a beautiful home next to Amanda Miguel, with whom he formed one of the most stable couples in the world of entertainment.

Next to the interpreter of “He lied to me”, the Argentine singer fathered his daughter Ana Victoria, who followed in the footsteps of her famous parents, and who has not only carved out a place for herself in the world of music, but who In addition, on several occasions he sang alongside his parents.

Ana Victoria was born in the city of Los Angeles, she is 38 years old and in 2012 she even had a Grammy nomination.

Although the interpreter is the most recognized daughter of Diego Verdaguer, Verdaguer also had another daughter, named Gimena Boccadoro, product of the singer’s first relationship, with whom he always maintained strong ties, and who gave him two grandchildren.





Play



My Good Heart – Amanda Miguel and Ana Victoria (Live From Playa del Carmen) 2021-07-02T08:23:17Z

So far, the family of the interpreter of songs such as “La ladrona”, “Volveré” and “You would do” have not revealed details about the death, beyond a statement shared by Ana Victoria, on social networks.

“With absolute sadness I regret to inform all his public and friends that today dad left his beautiful body to continue his path and creativity in another form of eternal life… my mother, I and the whole family are immersed in this pain for what that we appreciate your understanding in these difficult times, ”said the young singer in her letter.

“Because of the deep pain that his departure has caused, his family has decided to say goodbye in private and spend this difficult moment in peace and recollection. Later they will organize a public act,” the statement added.

The death of Verdaguer, considered one of the most successful performers in all of Latin America, who was an icon of music especially in the 70’s and 80’s, took place in a Los Angeles hospital, where he had been hospitalized after presenting health problems that became more complicated.

Diego Verdaguer was born in Buenos Aires on April 26, 1951, and his original name was Miguel Atilio Boccadoro Hernández.