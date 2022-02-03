How many children does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the top as a professional footballer, his achievements have been recognized throughout the world and everything indicates that his career will continue to rise. In his personal life he has also succeeded, managing to form a large family with his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez.

However, the dream of being a father fulfilled it in a rather lonely way almost twelve years ago. On June 16, 2010, his first son, Cristiano Junior, was born. The happiness of the 36-year-old Portuguese footballer was celebrated only with his closest circle and to this day it is unknown who the child’s biological mother is.

“People speculate that I was with this girl or another, or that there was a surrogate mother. I have never told anyone and I will never tell him (…) When Cristiano grows up I will always tell him the truth, because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I am not going to say it because people want me to say it, “said the footballer in the documentary entitled “Ronaldo”.

What the athlete did confirm was that he had sole custody of the child. “As agreed with the baby’s mother, who prefers her identity to remain confidential, my son will be under my sole guardianship. No additional information will be provided on this subject and I ask everyone to fully respect my (and the child’s) right to privacy, at least in matters as personal as this,” he reported through his Facebook account.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s paternal instinct remained very latent and the desire to expand his family materialized in 2017 with the birth of twins Eva and Mateo. At that time, the soccer player was already in a love relationship with the 28-year-old Spaniard, Georgina Rodríguez, but she is not the mother of the children. Again, Cristiano Ronaldo remained tight-lipped about the identity of the twins’ biological mother.

Only months later, on December 12, 2017, the couple’s first daughter was born, whom they named Alana Martina. However, all the children of the Manchester United player call Georgina Rodríguez their mother, who affirms that she considers everyone as her children.

How did you meet?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez met in 2016 by chance. Rodriguez worked as a sales assistant at Gucci in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo went to the store with his son and fell in love with the Spanish. Soon they began to live a romantic love story.

Rodriguez is part of a hard-working family, born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and raised in Jaca, a town in Spain. From a young age she worked in different trades: waitress, babysitter, salesperson. His life changed 180 degrees when he met Cristiano Ronaldo. “I know what it’s like to have nothing and I know what it’s like to have everything,” he said in the first chapter of the reality show that premiered on Netflix “Soy Georgina”, where he affirms that Cristiano Ronaldo is the prince he always dreamed of. “Thanks to love now my life is a dream,” he stressed.

The model has more than 32 million followers on Instagram and has become a fashion benchmark. These days the couple is ready to increase their family and complete a total of 6 children. The influencer has posed with an advanced pregnancy and announced that they are expecting twins.

