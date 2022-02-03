How many residents have given up a specialist position?

Protest of applicants for Specialized Health Training (FSE) in front of the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health has published the number of residents who they did not take possession of the square in the last four calls for Specialized Health Training (ESF). According to the document, since 2018, a total of 401 graduates have rejected the assigned vacancy by the Ministry of Health, this trend being especially significant since the emergence of the Covid-19. So much so that, in the last pre-pandemic year, 2019, 54 applicants opted for resignation, compared to the 190 who made the same decision in 2021, which means an increase of 251.85 percent.

Resident resignations have increased in recent years. In 2018, only 44 graduates decided not to take possession of the position, 10 less than in 2019. In 2020, coinciding with the controversial exclusively telematic system for choosing positions established by the department of Carolina Darias, despite the fact that the Supreme Court agreed to the precautionary suspension of the obligation to award by electronic means, establishing a hybrid model, the number of resignations of FSE places shot up to 113. A year later, without a mixed election model, and after a year of pandemic, the resignations amounted to 190 places. Therefore, in the last four years the National Health System has lost 401 specialists.



How many residents have given up MIR places?

In the case of graduates of Medicine242 of them have given up their residency since 2018. This is clear from the official statistics, which places Family and Community Medicine as the specialty with the most resignations: 123. Specifically, 61 doctors did not accept a place in this branch in 2021, which represents an increase of 28 more resignations compared to 2020.

After Family and Community, stands Preventive medicine and public healthwith 15; Work Medicine, with 11; Y Clinical Analysis, with 9. However, some medical specialties have barely suffered resignations in the last four years. This is the case of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation, ophthalmology, Cardiology or Rheumatology, among others, that have only been rejected by one applicant. In this same group, with only one resignation, are the surgeries, with the exception of General and digestive surgerywhich accumulates two.



How many residents have given up their EIR places?

In the case of graduates of Nursingthe number of graduates who have refused a place in the last four calls stands at 154. On this issue, it is especially noteworthy Mental Health Nursing, which accumulates a total of 57 resignations. The number of dropouts was very significant in the ‘covid year’, when 30 nurses made the decision not to take up the position or directly resign after assuming this position.

Geriatric Nursing has been rejected by 40 nurses, 28 of them in the last call, while Family and Community accumulates 38 resignations, 19 of them in the year of the ‘explosion’ of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nursing specialties that have generated the least rejection among graduates are Pediatric Y Obstetric-Gynecologicalwith only two resignations since 2018.