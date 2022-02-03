How stress harms your heart health and what you should do about it

“Relax”. That’s probably the last piece of advice you want to hear if you’re stressed. That single word can send your blood pressure skyrocketing and increase – not decrease – your anxiety, agitation, or anger.

Still, it’s important for your health to seek solutions if you experience a lot of stress, frustration, or worry. Stress is not just a state of mind, it triggers physiological responses that can have serious long-term repercussions on the body, especially on cardiovascular health.

“Depression, anxiety and stress are factors that we know cause inflammation over time,” says cardiologist Paula Montana De La Cadena, MD, of Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida. “Inflammation can contribute to atherosclerosis and increase the risk for strokes, heart attacks, heart failure, and even sudden death.”

Understand the stress response

Stress is a natural neurological response to a threat or danger. During stressful events, the brain signals the body to release hormones, giving it a “fight or flight” shot of energy to fuel its response. One example is the rush of epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, you get when a car suddenly cuts you off on the road; Almost without thinking, he hits the brakes to avoid an accident.

That reflex is the result of a complex cascade of hormones orchestrated by the brain, which is programmed for self-preservation. When the threat recedes, the brain is designed to slow down the release of those hormones. But not all triggers pass so quickly. Ongoing stress from work, family or financial concerns, anxiety or depression can keep the neurological response activated chronically, like an engine idling too high for too long.

“In the long term, if you have prolonged exposure to elevated levels of epinephrine and cortisol, it can be very detrimental to your cardiovascular system,” Andrea Vitello, MD, a cardiologist at Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute and a member of the prevention and prevention team, explained recently. Institute Risk Reduction, in an episode of Baptist Health’s HealthTalk podcast. “Cortisol raises blood sugar and increases blood pressure, and epinephrine increases heart rate. That combination of factors – high blood sugar, high blood pressure and high heart rate – can be very damaging to the cardiovascular system.”

Over time, stress can damage your blood vessels and increase your risk of heart attack or stroke. Studies show that ongoing stress can also affect sleep, contribute to unhealthy eating and drinking, and exacerbate mental health problems, all of which can also impact physical health.

When stress is a problem

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, women are more likely than men to report symptoms of stress. Experts don’t fully understand the reason for this difference, but it may be related to the way men’s and women’s bodies process stress hormones.

Dr. Montana De La Cadena says she has observed that stress can be a challenge for some of her female patients, who carry many responsibilities. “We see women juggling family, work, maybe caring for a spouse or parents. They tend to forget to take care of themselves,” she says.

Regardless of gender, everyone should take steps to reduce stress, she says. “I always encourage my patients to exercise. For me, exercise is great therapy for many things, not just cardiovascular health. It boosts the immune system and can help improve mental health,” says Dr. Montana De La Cadena. I also recommend relaxation, such as yoga and mediation, as well as good sleep hygiene.”

For some patients, however, that may not be enough. “When I identify that stress is interfering in your life, I suggest that you seek professional help, whether it be psychology or psychiatry. We all need help at some point, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

A good therapist can help you identify the source of your stress and find coping strategies, says Dr. Montana De La Cadena. In some cases, medications could be beneficial, which would require a doctor’s guidance. “Serious depression or anxiety requires treatment, period. You won’t be able to do it yourself.”

If you don’t already have a relationship with a mental health professional, Baptist Health Care on Demand is one place you can turn. The telehealth service provides immediate virtual access to doctors and licensed experts without leaving your home through your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Why should solutions be sought?

Leaving your stress unchecked does not make you a hero. Even if you think you can deal with this mentally, your body is unconsciously responding, with long-term implications.

Dr. Montana De La Cadena points out that in these busy and challenging times, it’s important to prioritize your own health by addressing the factors that can be detrimental.

“People have to understand that 80 percent of cardiovascular disease is preventable,” she says. “The earlier you start, the more significant the impact will be, especially when it comes to lifestyle changes.” Carmen Barresi, a licensed mental health counselor in the Baptist Health Department of Community Health and Wellness advises that, “A good starting point is to acknowledge how you feel.”