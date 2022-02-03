how to earn USD 1000 per month

Users use digital asset trading platforms to make a profit once they understand how the markets work

Newscasts, bar talks and discussions between friends. cryptocurrencies have ceased to be a topic of conversation in specialized forums for become part of the everyday life of the middle class.

There are already many who follow the pulse of the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Binance Coin and other currencies to check how successful they were when betting on them.

But there is another group of users who pay even more attention to whiteboards. known as “human tellers” are the ones who give life to person-to-person (P2P) platforms. This new job does not have fixed hours or bosses, but it allows you to obtain a interesting income in dollars with little initial investment. You just have to closely follow the movement of cryptocurrencies.

What does it consist of

In Argentina there are some exchange houses or exchanges that offer the P2P servicethat is, they do not directly sell cryptocurrencies, but the exchange is made between individuals. A kind of “Crypto Free Market“, in which both seller and buyer are users.

Among these examples, stand out Binance, Paxful, Airtm, Okex and LocalBitcoinsbut there are many more. Its operation is broadly similar.:

A user places an order to buy

Pay the market price (supply-ask)

Indicate how you will pay: bank or fintech transfer, PayPal balance, other cryptocurrencies, collection networks (such as EasyPay), etc.

Another user (broker) accepts that order and sends the cryptocurrencies

They will remain “frozen” on the platform as collateral until the transfer (escrow) is completed.

Once the buyer makes the payment, the virtual currencies are released

Although these operations are usually carried out by users who need to exchange currencies for a specific issue, the “human cashiers” are dedicated to operating to earn with the spread (difference between buying and selling points) via P2P, a modality that advances at a great pace in the country.

“Growth has been quite organic. Due to the nature of the business, we can say that our active users grew 40% last month“, assures iProUP Maximiliano Hinz, Latam Operations Director of Binance.

For her part, Renata Rodríguez, Marketing Manager of Paxful Latin America, ensures iProUP that “the new inscriptions of users in Argentina increased more than 110% the last year“.

Alex Vázquez, P2P Operations Manager of the exchange OKExalso confirms iProUP the strong local advance of this operation despite the fact that the company began operating in the country a few months ago: “We detect a marked uptick, in particular, from last month“, he points out.

So these ATMs are responsible for providing liquidity to the platformsallowing users can “drop in and out” quickly with weights to a local bank account or in dollars and euros to one from abroad. Experts agree that a starter kit to engage in the activity consists of the following:

Sign up for the P2P service

Have local bank and fintech accounts (with funds)

Be a user of systems such as PayPal, Payooner and similar

Know, follow and have funds of the main cryptocurrencies

To have a better chance of accepting an order, it is also advisable to have an account in a US or European bank, such as Swiss Dukascopy, that offers online registration from Argentina and free savings account outside the country. Thus, it can be transferred to European entities through the SEPA system.

This will also allow you to get more benefits when doing arbitrage, that is, buy cryptocurrencies in markets that offer them cheaper and sell them at a higher price in other places.

“Users only need to create an account with their ID and a photo. The amounts to start are minimal: just $500 to buy through P2P and use the platform,” says Hinz.

Notes that “to sell on P2P, you must be a verified userfor which you must have a higher number of operations carried out and a lower number of appeals (complaints from other people).”

For his part, Vázquez points out that in order to start transacting in OKEx, you have to take into account the level of KYC (know your customer). That is, the amount of data provided to the platform to verify identity: “With KYC level 1, which is only with emailyou can operate a maximum amount of 100 USDT, while with level 2 the volumes are expanded”.

In addition, it indicates that “the minimum to publish a purchase or sale order is 10 dollars. No commissions are charged for publishing or for transacting“Rodríguez affirms that the minimum to trade on PaxFul is also $10that is, about 2,200 pesos, since the “crypto dollar” is more expensive than the “blue” in Argentina.

“The operation is done through a chat window to always stay in contact with the seller and know the details of the operation. Once the payment is sent by the agreed method, the buyer confirms and the counterparty sends their cryptocurrencies to the Paxful wallet“, he adds.

secrets to trade

The “human cashier guild is very self-sacrificing,” one might say, paraphrasing a song by the True Decadents. Although it is possible to choose the hours to be traded, since the market works 24 hours a day, You always have to be alert to the possibilities it offers.

In addition, since bitcoins, ether or other volatile currencies are often traded, there is always a risk that the price will drop. In this sense, the diversification of crypto and digital funds with those who count will make a difference in choosing which transactions to accept and offset price changes.

“There are a large number of users who are exclusively dedicated to these transactions. It depends on the capital available and how many times you can move it. The spread varies according to the seller’s strategy and the payment method they choose,” says Rodríguez, who highlights Two strategies used by brokers:

“ If the idea is to prioritize quantity, the spread of the purchase can vary between 1 and 2% for most popular payment methods “

“ “On the other hand, if the focus is quality, the less competitive forms of payment (for example, Rapipago) offer a difference of 5 to 10%“

Regarding the latter, Rodrígues says: “The rarer the chosen method, the greater the profit margin it will give. It is important to explore the world of gift cardsan option not yet exploited in Argentina“.

Indeed, as revealed iProUP, Amazon gift cards are available at up to 25% off compared to its nominal price, and it is possible to use them to resell them in Mercado Libre (earning that 25%) or purchase products when there are discounts on Amazon, with shipping included.

Another possibility is to acquire dollars from PayPal or Payooner at the end or beginning of the monthwhen the freelance workers (who receive their fees through these channels) they go out to market balances to make pesos for the purpose of paying current expenses. As there are more offers to sell funds from these platforms, the price tends to decrease.

Vázquez adds that “earnings depend a lot on the volume that is transacted and the spread between platforms. ButSomeone who operates a few hours a day can easily earn more than a minimum wage –about $33,000– in Argentina“.

But nevertheless, If the user has the necessary experience, they could start with $200 and make a monthly income of about $1,000.taking advantage of the ups and downs of the market.

Hinz remarks that “there are operators that in one day can take 1,000 USDT to 1 milliontaking high risks, as well as others who earn 3% per month with conservative positions”, reveals the executive.

Another issue to consider is have a certain sum of the main cryptocurrencies (at least $100) to maximize your chances of closing a trade. In all cases, the most used currencies are:

Another vital question to consider is only trade with reputable counterparties and get the distinction of “verified trader” that, based on good behavior, will allow greater visibility within the order book and also greater possibilities of winning operations against other cashiers.

“Top merchants receive verified merchant status and they are the ones who provide more security. This is always changing as they have to maintain the quality of operations,” reveals Hinz.

Power users can earn up to $1,000 a month with some time commitment

The executive assures that “being neat and quick with customers is highly valued as well: the more satisfied they are, the more possibilities there are to attract new ones”.

Vázquez agrees and reveals that per month there are more than 1,000 Argentine users who apply, but about 40 end up being selected. It recommends keeping the proof of operations (such as a home banking ticket) in case a problem occurs and there is supporting documentation before a claim.

For his part, Rodríguez remarks that it is necessary “study the local market and keep abreast of supply and demandin addition to analyzing the proposals of other vendors and trying to improve them to rank first on the list“.

Finally, Vázquez advises the rookies “start operating with low amounts to gain confidence” and, once they decided “to dedicate themselves completely to this, to seek advice from an accountant to avoid future problems with AFIP or the bank blocking the accounts.”

The crypto world offers a new “job” to those who have time and passion for digital currencies. Fast, online, without borders or schedules: the complete repertoire of benefits of the 4.0 economy.