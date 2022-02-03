How to know if your Xiaomi mobile will receive MIUI 13

As we already know, Xiaomi presented MIUI 13 Global on January 26, the long-awaited update of the Asian firm’s customization layer is already beginning to roll out on some devices such as the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and It is expected that over the next few weeks it will reach a greater number of confirmed smartphones.

Now, if you want to know if your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone will update to this new version soon, our Xiaomiui colleagues have just released a software that will help us to check it and download this version if it is available for it, and In this post we show you how you can download and configure it.

MIUI Updater, the app that will make your life easier for your next update

In this case, this app is called MIUI Updater and we can download it directly from the Google Play Store through this link. With her, We will be able to know at a glance if our device will be compatible with MIUI 13 or not, providing us with the download link if it is available for later installation.





Something interesting is that this verification of whether or not your phone will receive MIUI 13 will be done completely automatically taking into account the official information provided by Xiaomi itself, either through official listings shared by the company itself or even different internal versions for developers that are in progress at the time.

Also, if the download link for this update is available, the app would directly indicate to us directly in the interface if it is a completely stable official version or even if it is the Mi Pilot version prior to its official deployment for the rest of the users, something tremendously useful in order to have all the possible information available.

More information | Xiaomiui