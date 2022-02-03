How to prevent suicide? We explain the signs and what you should do

Puerto Rico woke up this Wednesday with the painful death of a nine-year-old girl who allegedly took her own life in Caguas. Just three days earlier, the tragic death of Cheslie Kryst, crowned Miss USA in 2019, had shaken the world.

Certainly, suicide disrupts hundreds of families annually in Puerto Rico. On average, some 296 people are deprived of their lives each year on the island, according to data from the Commission for the Prevention of Suicide of the Department of Health. It is estimated that every 29 hours there is a death of this type.

The act is preventable. As individuals and society, it is urgent to contribute so that it does not happen.

What is suicide?

Suicide “is the potentially fatal involvement in which there is an intention to die as a result of such behavior. It’s voluntary,” he explained. clinical psychologist Humberto Cruz from the CIMA Mennonite Hospital in Aibonitospecializing in mental health care.

What factors can influence?

There are different risk factors at social, psychological and biological levels, according to Cruz.

Social include loss of a loved one, divorcesY academic problems, labor Y cheapamong others.

Within the psychological factors can be found previous suicide attempts, having been exposed to a suicide of a loved one, suffer from depression, physical or sexual abuse, alcoholism Y controlled substance use.

The biological ones have to do with the body, like genetic predispositions and the hormonal or chemical imbalances.

What signs can we identify?

“Typically, the suicidal person begins to have drastic mood swings. For example, a person who was very active who went out for all the ‘chinchorreos’, who liked to share with the family, at the moment he begins to isolate himself, to make excuses and it does not frequent socially spaces that it regularly did”, explained the doctor.

They must also be identified disagreements and dissatisfactions with the way of life, sudden and unusual periods of calm in processes that involve agitation Y states of hopelessness.

“A classic is that the person begins to give away their belongings,” he said.

Are there particular signs in children?

In the case of small children, the situation is different. Dad or Mom can identify sleep disorders -whether they sleep a lot or a little-, loss of appetite or weight, isolation, disinterest in activities they liked, aggressiveness, interest in topics about death Y concentration problemsamong others.

“Now when you see this pattern followed in a period of two weeks or more, it meets the criteria of a major depression that must be treated,” he said.

Most cases in children do not mean that they want to die, but that suicide appears as “the last resort to escape great suffering or a situation for which the child has no way out, many are considered as a desperate attempt to draw attention to the problems or feelings of abuse that the child is experiencing ”, Cruz said.

The suicidal risk in a child can rise after the suicide of a family member, in the face of constant family conflicts, the lack of close relatives, due to mental health problems in their parents, due to the divorce of their parents, the loss of a loved one and the removals, among others.

Urge supervision on the Internet

Some cases of suicide in children have been the result of the dangerous challenges that circulate on social networks, Cruz recalled.

“Parents must be very attentive to the things that children see on tablets, in the media, on TikToks, children get lost there. Right now TikTok is very ‘trending’, however, we don’t know what they are seeing “he alerted.

“It is important that parents supervise what children are seeing because unfortunately we do not know the bad intentions of people,” he said.

To do?

Contact 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency room.

“If the person is on the phone, you don’t disconnect, you stay until you seek help. If the person is in Mayagüez and you are in Ponce on the phone, find a way to contact a network of friends who will take you to the hospital or an ambulance. It is important that you accompany yourself at all times”he explained.

It should be ensured that the person does not have access to lethal means and always listen to them with empathy.

“When this person indicates a death wish, do not show signs of surprise or disapproval, or even minimize it,” Cruz advised.

Telephone numbers