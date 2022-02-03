Hugo Pérez: “Concacaf disappoints me, this is over”

The team did not have luck but also the controversy over the non-use of VAR played against them and coach Hugo Pérez did not want to let go of what he considered a controversy that should have been reviewed and that ultimately meant defeat for El Salvador. who sees little chance of being in the next World Cup.



























At a press conference, the strategist mentioned being disappointed in the highest governing body. “If we are going to lose, let it be with dignity, without anyone supporting anyone. I have no excuse in that Canada is the best team in Concacaf, but we must not support anyone. Concacaf disappoints me, this is over,” said the DT

His disappointment was evident, adding that “it’s sad when there’s such a controversial play and not reviewing it. I want to congratulate Canada.”

Regarding the match, Hugo Pérez stressed that “It doesn’t surprise me that Canada had played like this, tactically they are the best team in CONCACAF.” But he also emphasized that “it could be that I’m wrong, but from my point of view we have taken important steps, but to reach the level of those teams, we have to work harder.”