“I have never known pain as deep as this”: Cheslie Kryst’s mother on her daughter’s death | Others

The mother of the lawyer, model and Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, expressed herself today through social networks where she revealed the cause of death of “her sweet girl”.

In a post posted on the Instagram social network accompanied by several images, April Simpkins -name of Kryst’s mother- wrote an emotional message where it is still “hard to believe” everything that is happening.

“Today, what our family and friends privately knew to be the cause of death of my sweet little girl, Cheslie, has been officially confirmed. Although it is hard to believe, it is true. Cheslie led a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with a severe depression that she hid from everyone – including me, her closest confidante – until very shortly before her death,” she explained.

“Although her life on this earth was short, it was full of beautiful memories. We miss her laughter, her wise words, her sense of humor and especially her hugs. We miss everything, we miss her all. She was a vital part of our family, which makes this loss all the more devastating.Simpkins added.

Similarly, the parent described the deceased former beauty queen as “A ball of sun wrapped in smiles… You were more than a daughter: you were my best friend. Talking to you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laughter were contagious..







He also said they FaceTimed or texted each other “all day, every day.”

“I love you with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know that one day we will be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace,” said the human resources consultant.







April informed all of her social media followers that “in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dress for Success, an organization that was very dear to her.”

If you or someone you know is at risk of losing their life, immediately call the PAS Line at 1-800-981-0023.

Cheslie’s mother thanked everyone for respecting her family’s privacy during this difficult time.

In the afternoon of Sunday, international media reported that Kryst died at the age of 30, after falling from a skyscraper in New York City.







Hours before his death, he made a post on his Instagram account where he wrote a message with a photo of himself.

“May this day bring you rest and peace,” says the message.

New York authorities told the New York Post that Kryst “fell from the 60-story Orion Building at 350 W. 42nd St. around 7:15 a.m. and was found dead on the street.”

The former beauty queen lived on the ninth floor of the building and was alone when she fell. She was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace, sources told the New York news outlet.