”I’d rather feed my horses and rabbits than him”

2022-02-02
Thomas muller He shone again with another phrase to highlight. In an interview for the German medium Sport Bild, the forward of the Bayern Munich was asked by Erling Halandwho has been linked to the team he leads Nagelsmann.
Confirmed the Haaland clause and who can pay it
The young battering ram Borussia Dortmund It is the most sought-after ‘9’ today. Clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern itself would be bidding to get their services in the next summer market.
Precisely if it comes Haland to Munich, it would lose prominence Robert Lewandowskithe best partner of Muller and the winner of FIFA’s The Best award.
“Would you like to feed Haaland with your assists?” they asked Muller. The lanky player did not hesitate to show his characteristic personality and responded with picaresque.
“I prefer to feed my horses and rabbits,” he replied Muller. Lewandowski The contract ends in 2023, but his partner does not contemplate stopping playing alongside him. “It would be surprising considering how well things are going for us,” he said.
Muller He also talked about his renewal. The SUV of bayern He is another of those whose contract ends in 2023, but he admits that at the moment, no one has contacted him.