”I’d rather feed my horses and rabbits than him”

2022-02-02

Thomas muller He shone again with another phrase to highlight. In an interview for the German medium Sport Bild, the forward of the Bayern Munich was asked by Erling Halandwho has been linked to the team he leads Nagelsmann.

Confirmed the Haaland clause and who can pay it

The young battering ram Borussia Dortmund It is the most sought-after ‘9’ today. Clubs like Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern itself would be bidding to get their services in the next summer market.

Precisely if it comes Haland to Munich, it would lose prominence Robert Lewandowskithe best partner of Muller and the winner of FIFA’s The Best award.