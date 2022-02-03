If you have used Uber you must protect your account immediately

This could put personal data at risk and be a security issue. They do not know if any hacker has been able to take advantage of this during the time he was present before the bug was corrected. Therefore, it is important to take action as soon as possible and protect the account. Not only for this particular flaw, but to minimize any future vulnerability that could put personal data at risk.

But more recently, specifically a few days ago, cybersecurity researcher Seif Elsallamy has discovered a serious vulnerability affecting Uber . Specifically, it affects the platform’s email system. This flaw would allow anyone with the necessary knowledge to send an email from the Uber platform.

Uber is a popular mobility platform that has gained many users in recent years. Therefore, when a problem of this type arises, many may be affected. It is not the first time, since previously there have been data breaches both users and drivers. It even suffered a major attack in 2016 that compromised the data of millions of people around the world.

We are going to give some essential guidelines to protect the Uber account and thus avoid cyber attacks. They are simple steps that we can take into account not only in the case of this particular platform, but also for any other similar one where problems may appear.

Tips to protect Uber

The first and most important thing is change Password if you haven’t done it recently. We have seen that there have been some vulnerabilities that have affected this service, so it is vital to change the access key and avoid problems. It is something that, in addition, you should do periodically for the same reason. It is advisable to use a strong password, which is unique and complex to avoid intruders.

But beyond the password, you can also configure the two-step authentication. An extra security barrier that will come in handy to prevent others from entering even knowing the password. To configure it you have to go to Settings, enter Security and there in Two-step authentication. It is a simple and fast process.

On the other hand, it is also essential to always have the latest version installed. Security flaws may appear that affect the application itself and this is corrected through patches. You must ensure that you always have the latest version available, no matter what operating system you use.

Ultimately, if you use Uber, you should take steps to increase the protection of your account. It is something that you should do periodically so as not to have problems in the future. You can see a complete tutorial where we give safety tips for Uber.