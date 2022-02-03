“In the future, immunotherapy will be combined with vaccines to prevent cancer”

Hyperkalemia or hyperkalemia is a higher than normal blood potassium level, that is, above 5.5 millimoles per liter (normal is between 3.5 and 5 mmol/l)one.

Its causes may be due to habitual consumption of foods with a high proportion of potassium (especially in patients with risk factors such as age), suffering from cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, diabetes, low water intake, or taking some potassium supplements or specific treatments1.2. Also the displacement of potassium from the intracellular to the extracellular space, since 98% of it is found inside our cellsone.

This pathology causes tiredness or weakness, upset stomach, muscle pain or cramps, respiratory problems and arrhythmias.two. One of the characteristics of this disease is underdiagnosis.3. This is why it is advisable to have a regular check-up that includes a blood test.two.

According to recent studies, up to 50% of patients with chronic kidney disease and heart failure may develop hyperkalaemia, especially those with advanced degrees of these diseases and who receive treatment with renin-angiotensin system blockers and anti-aldosterone drugs.4.

Juan Navarro, nephrologist at La Candelaria Hospital in Tenerife, considers that the presence of hyperkalemia in patients with chronic kidney disease or heart failure has different consequences. “In the first place, due to the direct effect of high serum potassium concentrations on the heart, which translates into conduction disturbances and arrhythmias that can be life-threateningone. On the other hand, because is associated with a higher rate of hospital admissions5 and the worsening of concomitant conditions, such as chronic kidney disease, so that high potassium levels have been linked to increased progression of kidney disease4. Also the presence of hyperkalaemia determines a suboptimal use of a fundamental therapeutic strategy in these patients, such as the blockade of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system. These diseases make it necessary to reduce the doses of these drugs, and even to withdraw them, which results in depriving these patients of the cardiorenal protection associated with this treatment, whose final translation is an increase in morbidity and mortality4”, affirms the specialist.

control is important

All this makes control of serum potassium in these patients is essentialboth to avoid complications directly related to high serum potassium levels, and to optimize the blockade of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, a fundamental therapeutic strategy in this population6.

Another piece of information that confirms the need for follow-up in these patients is that in most cases there is usually recurrence7. Juan Navarro states that “more than 40% of patients who develop a first episode of hyperkalaemia will present a new episode after 6-8 months, and more than 50% will present a third episode after a year. Maintaining adequate control of serum potassium levels, in addition to avoiding the intrinsic dangers associated with hyperkalaemia per se, will allow us to optimize a fundamental therapeutic strategy for cardiorenal protection, such as blocking the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system.6”.

Until a few years ago, there were not many therapeutic possibilities to address these patients, and those that were applied led to other problems. “On the one hand, potassium is present in many healthy foods such as fruits and vegetables8, so restricting these foods deprives patients of the benefits of the Mediterranean diet. Second, reducing or suspending therapy with blockers of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system had deleterious consequences derived from it.6. Third, increasing the dosage of drugs such as diuretics, in an attempt to increase renal excretion of potassium, increases the deterioration of renal function.6. Finally, the use of ion exchange resins to capture potassium at the intestinal level and thus prevent its absorption has secondary effects, especially at the digestive level.one”, assures the nephrologist.

new drugs

The appearance of new potassium-binding drugs has meant a drastic change in the possibilities of dealing with hyperkalaemia, representing new options that allow us to solve this need that until now was not adequately covered.

“One of the new serum potassium lowering agents for the treatment of hyperkalaemia is the sodium zirconium cyclosilicate (▼Lokelma®)9. It is a drug that is administered orally, tasteless, which is not absorbed or metabolized by the body.9points out Dr. Juan Navarro.

Its mechanism of action is based on binding to dietary potassium in exchange with sodium and hydrogen ions, thus preventing its absorption. This capture of potassium occurs throughout the gastrointestinal tract, reducing the concentration of free potassium in the intestinal lumen and increasing its fecal excretion.9.

In pivotal studies10-12Lokelma® produced a rapid reduction in serum potassium concentration, evident from the first hour after administration10with a mean time of normalization of its serum levels of 2.2 hours10. Likewise, the drug has a sustained long-term effect, after one year of follow-up, with 88% of patients with serum potassium less than 5.1 mEq/L during said period.eleven.

The most frequent adverse effects of this drug were hypokalaemia (4.1%) and episodes related to edema (5.7%), more frequent with the 15-gram dose, which has not been marketed in Spain.9. Finally, it should also be noted that Lokelma® does not bind significantly to other medications, so its effects on them are limited.9.

Lokelma® maintains normokalemia, without substantial changes in therapy with inhibitors of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone systemeleven.

▼This medicine is subject to additional monitoring, the notification of suspected adverse reactions associated with this medicine is a priority.

