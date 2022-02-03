Infallible tips to ensure the health and well-being of teams during teleworking

The home has become a shared work space where factors such as social isolation or caring for children or relatives are combined with working hours.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been very difficult for families and companies. Remote work or the “home office” is here to stay. There are many advantages in this way of working. However, working from home implies other types of challenges. The home has become a shared work space where factors such as social isolation or caring for children or relatives are combined with working hours.

For this reason, Zürich considers it important that employers and workers take into account the following points:

The work environment: it is important that remote workers have adequate space to work; with good ventilation and lighting. Preferably, that space designated for work is separated from home activities. Employers need to keep in mind that many employees share this space with other family members and therefore there may be noise or distractions that are beyond their control. Breaks: it is important to encourage rest times, preferably outdoors (if possible within the circumstances of social distancing). Telecommuters should set specific work and break times so that work does not take up any of their personal time. Technology breaks are also very important.remote work further increased the use of screens and electronic devices. Employers should encourage breaks that allow workers to ‘unplug’ and engage in other activities that do not require these technologies. social interaction: working from home can isolate people, even when living with family or friends. Work relationships are very different from personal relationships and unfortunately the pandemic does not allow this type of interaction. Therefore, it is important to promote a good work routine and other mechanisms (such as listening to music, radio, etc.) that serve to deal with the lack of social interaction. Stress and anxiety:the uncertainty of the pandemic and isolation are additional sources of daily stress for workers. Stress and anxiety cannot be completely avoided, they are a normal part of everyday working life, but it is important for employers to be aware of the mental health of their workers, given the circumstances of the pandemic. It is recommended to keep people well informed, including enabling, if possible, an internal communication network that allows unifying information and strengthening the support network, either due to Covid-19 issues or the operation of technology for remote work. .

This and other tips are openly and freely available through the app. Zurich Risk Advisor (available for download on both iOS and Android), the digital platform of Zürich that helps companies in the diagnosis, prevention and management of risks through remote collaboration functions.

