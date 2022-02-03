Intel continues to improve support for its future GPUs on Linux, learning today that the open source Vulkan “ANV” drivers have added experimental support for the technology mesh shader (mesh shaders) on Intel Arc Alchemist dedicated graphics cards.

Mesh shader technology combines vertex processing and primitives (primitive can be a vertex, triangle or a single pixel) as a fundamental change in the graphics rendering pipeline. Interestingly, mesh shaders with Vulkan currently work using Nvidia’s VK_NV_mesh_shader extension.

“This extension provides a new mechanism that allows applications to generate collections of geometric primitives via the programmable mesh shader. This is an alternative to the existing programmable primitive shader line, which relied on generating input primitives using a fixed function assembler, as well as on obtaining fixed function vertices. There are new types of programmable shaders – the task shader and the mesh shader – to generate these collections that will be processed by the rasterization and fixed function primitive assembly logic. When task and mesh shaders are shipped, they replace the main pre-rasterization stages, including vertex array attribute retrieval, vertex shader processing, tessellation, and geometry shader processing.”

via: Phoronix