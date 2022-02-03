iPhone apps to buy or rent a car

This service is the largest market for second-hand and used cars, all users can buy and sell, and where you will find thousands of vehicle offers of all kinds. Without a doubt, it is a really useful application, since it gives you the possibility of carrying out searches with the conditions that you configure for it.

exceed the 250,000 used car ads, so you will surely be lucky to find the model you were looking for. One of the advantages of this app is that you can contact the car seller directly, that is, there are no intermediaries. It even allows you to set alerts to notify you if any of the cars you have set as favorites drops in price.

Autocasion: buy a car

This application makes available to all users who install it on their iPhone, a portal for anyone who wants to buy a car. It has great discountsAnd beware, not only can you find second-hand and second-hand cars, but it also has completely new vehicles, or the famous km 0.

They have behind them a huge variety of opportunities that seem ideal for all those who are thinking of buying a new car. Also, when you contact the seller of the car, there are no intermediariesso you can also ask all the questions you have about the vehicle.

AutoScout24: Car Market

If you want to opt for a large catalog of cars to be able to find just the model you were looking for with all the features you need, this application is the ideal one for it, and the one you have to have installed on your iPhone, yes or yes. In addition, it is also a fantastic opportunity if you want to sell your car.

It has more than two million registered vehicles, who are waiting for someone to buy them. Among all its functions, we must highlight AutoScout360º, which will allow you to make a virtual tour of all vehicles. It also allows you to save the options that have convinced you the most and even receive alerts if they drop in price.

mobile.de – car market

In this case, it is an application that will allow you to access a market that has more than 1.4 million registered vehicles. In fact, Germany is one of the main markets for second-hand vehicles, but be careful, you can also find new cars and other types of vehicles such as caravans or motorcycles.

One of the main factors that stand out from this application is how comfortable it is to be able to buy or sell a car without complications, which is something that all users demand of this type of service. In addition, you can also configure alerts to notify you if the price of one of your favorite cars has dropped, so you can take advantage of it.

Other general apps for purchase

Within the entire catalog of applications that you have available in the App Store, there are not only those for buying and selling specific vehicles, but there are also other second-hand sales services where you can find really interesting offers and where you also have a large catalog to access when buying or, at least, do a market study when you go to buy a vehicle. Here are some of the best options:

car rental apps

We have already left aside the apps to buy cars and we are now focusing on renting them, since many users do not require the purchase of a vehicle, but they do need to use it for a certain period of time. For this there are many car rental services that also have their application so you can do it directly from your iPhone.

Notice

This Avis application has been totally redesigned to make the experience that all users have when using it as simple as possible, especially when it comes to booking and managing a car rental. With just a few steps you will have available your car, van or vehicle that you want, in one of its more than 5200 offices which are spread over more than 165 countries.

It has a great search engine, so you can go directly to what you really need. In the same way, it also makes it easier for you to find the closest office to your location so you can pick up your rental. In addition, if you register within the application you will be able to make reservations in a much more fast and comfortable.

Sixt – Car rental

One of the most popular car rental services in the world is Sixt, and they have really earned their reputation due to the great service they offer to all their customers. In this case, it also has a very intuitive app and that it only provides facilities to the user who needs to rent a car without having too many complications in the process.

They have a wide variety of cars, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs at all times. In addition, when making the reservation, you can configure different extras or protections, all depending on your preferences. In addition, recently they also offer the shortest duration rental to be able to use it for only a few hours in some cities.

Europcar – Car rental

If before we said that Sixt is one of the main car rental services, Europcar is certainly not far behind. It has more than 3,800 officesdistributed in 130 countries, and all this with a wide range of vehicles that you can choose to rent whenever you need it, offering maximum freedom and eliminating all the inconveniences that this type of procedure usually generates.

One of the key points of this service is how easy it is to rent a vehicle, in fact you can do it in a few seconds. You also have to assess the flexibility they offer when it comes to being able to configure and personalize rental conditions, not to mention the great search engine they have so you can choose just the vehicle you need or want.

Amovens

Let’s go now with an application that offers a very peculiar service. Amovens is a collaborative mobility company in Spain that already accumulates more than 1.5 million users. Among all the services they offer, one of them is rental, but they do it in a different way, to adapt to all types of public.

On the one hand, you can do the usual renting of a car, as has been done for a long time. However, it also provides the option of rent a car between individuals, that is, you do not rent the vehicle to a company, but to another person who has offered it. Of course, it has all the insurance and procedures so that this process is done with total security and confidence.

get around

Another of the great applications that you have available to rent a vehicle is Getaround. You will be able to use the car very flexiblewhether you need it for hours, days or even several weeks, regardless of it, you can manage everything through this application.

Put at your disposal more than 70,000 carsand has more than 5 million users spread over 300 different cities around the world. In addition, you have to know that all rentals are insured with Allianz, one of the largest companies worldwide. Without a doubt, if you have to rent a vehicle, with this service you will be able to do it through the most comfortable way possible.

Ubeeqo Carsharing App

We continue talking about car rental, but in this case we have to move to a service that is very present in the world of motorcycles and that has now also been created for cars, which is carsharing, that is, the possibility of rent a car to use it only for a few hoursdetermined.

Ubeeqo is one of the first brands to bet on this service, and the reality is that they are all facilities. Of course, at the moment it is available in Barcelona Y Madrid. It has different plans when it comes to accessing its vehicles, you can use it on a one-off basis without any problem, but you can also do it on a recurring basis by paying a kind of monthly subscription.

What is our recommendation?

Whenever we make a compilation of this type, we want to give you our opinion and tell you which of all the available options is the one that most convinces us, which does not have to be the best, but rather the one that best suits our needs. , so we encourage you to also choose the one that best meets your goals.

As for car buying applications, the one we liked the most is AutoScout24, for several reasons, but mainly because of the great variety that it has on offer in its catalog of vehicles. On the other hand, to rent, it is clear that for something punctual and for a very short period of time, the carsharing service that it offers Ubeqoo it’s fantastic. However, for longer duration periods, the one that has convinced us the most has been get around for all the facilities and options it provides to users.