Iraq war veterans claim per diem

In the month of August it will be 19 years since, during the government of former President Hipolito Mejiamore than 600 Dominican soldiers were sent to the Iraq war as part of a support mission that lasted about six months.

Almost two decades later, the military are still waiting for the payment that corresponded to them from travel expenses, which adds up to US$1,942,526. This Thursday, dozens of veterans of the war conflict stood in front of the Presidential Palace demanding that the disbursement of the subsidy be made effective, because “they are tired of waiting so long.”

With banners in hands, where it was read “Mr. President, we trust you?”, “The Iraq war veterans are yours” and “December is over”the soldiers demanded that attention be paid to what they demand.

The soldiers, who are mostly outside the Armed Forces or retired, indicated that on November 30, 2020 they were received in the office of General Celin Rubio Terrero, head of the Corps of Military Assistants (CUSEP), who He stated that by mandate of President Luis Abinader, the order was given to comply with the payment, however, almost two years later they are still waiting.

The protesters with their families. (EDDY VITTINI/FREE DIARY )

“Veterans want to draw the president’s attention to the fact that we are in a deplorable condition and we have mentally ill veterans who don’t even have enough to eat,” was expressed by retired Army Major Luis Giuseppe Cavallo Cuello.

According to what Giuseppe Cavallo said, the agreement reached was that the payment of the travel expenses owed for 19 years.

They explained that when a soldier embarks on a mission, he should be budgeted for some travel expenses that must be deposited monthly to the military that are fulfilling said mission, which is established in article 180 of the Organic Law of the Armed Forces.

What article 180 says: Benefits for Charges or Missions Abroad.

Members of the Armed Forces on mission abroad will receive salaries or travel expenses for the position they hold, proportional to their grade and according to the cost of living in the country or place in question, according to the official rate published by the Central Bank.

He explained that the claim is being made by approximately 200 soldiers who no longer belong to the ranks of the Armed Forces and that they are doing so because it is a “fair claim.”

“In 19 years of waiting, our living conditions have been deteriorating in such a way that the consequences of the war have been worse waiting for that payment than the amount that they are going to give us,” said Cavallo Cuello.

The ex-military asked President Abinader to listen to their request since in their opinion they are not “begging” because the travel expenses They must be paid by law.

“I know that you (president) are a person who is active and keeps abreast of all the movements that have been made, so we hope that you will give us an answer,” said First Lieutenant Antonio Félix Pérez.

The amount of travel expenses It corresponds to the soldiers according to the rank that goes from private to general and the type of mission to which they went to render their services.

Parachutist Sergeant Edward Rodríguez Vicente, of the Army, assured that when they went to the mission on behalf of the country, all the soldiers were young people who gave their best to fulfill the State commitment that was entrusted to them in 2003-2004.

He assured that this state commitment “was very expensive” for many of his comrades who went to war to fulfill international commitments.

“We are the best of the best, we are the face and the mirror where the other soldiers will be reflected and at another time it may be the case that another mission arrives and with what morale and desire the soldiers will attend that mission if you look at how they treat us, the only war veterans that the Dominican Republic has,” Rodríguez Vicente said.

Soldiers requesting payment of their travel expenses they were part of the Quisqueya Task Force FTQ1 and FTQ2. The first group left in 2003 and the second in 2004 and went as a “support mission” of the Iraqi people.