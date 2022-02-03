Is the end of WhatsApp near in Europe this year?

Will we have the end of WhatsApp next? Although it is emerging as something quite complex for it to end up happening, the reason is that the European Union has stood firm before the North American company and asks for explanations. You probably remember the controversy that arose last year around this time, WhatsApp forced users to accept a series of conditions that were not very clear regarding their privacy options. They were summarized in the following: the data of the application could be shared with those of Facebook. Something that set off alarms and caused many users to consider using other messaging applications before WhatsApp.

There’s a deadline on the horizon

The European Union has asked the owners of WhatsApp to clearly indicate how it is enforcing legislation regarding privacy issues. This was stated in a statement made public this week.

The Justice Commissioner, Didier Reynders, has stated that: “WhatsApp must ensure that users understand what they agree to and how their personal data is used, particularly when it is shared with business partners. I hope that WhatsApp fully complies with the EU rules that protect consumers and their privacy. That is why we started the official dialogue today. WhatsApp has until the end of February to get back to us with concrete commitments on how they will address our concerns.”

The questions refer to whether Sufficiently clear information is provided to consumers about the consequences of your decision to accept or reject the company’s new terms of service. The fairness of WhatsApp in-app notifications prompting consumers to accept the new terms and privacy policy. Also whether consumers have an adequate opportunity to familiarize themselves with the new terms before accepting them.

The Commission and the consumer authorities have also finally taken action on the matter, since they are concerned about the exchange of personal data of users between WhatsApp and third parties or other companies of Facebook or its Meta parent company. Therefore, the ball is now in the court of the North American company until the end of the month. Could it be the beginning of the end of WhatsApp in Europe? It would be more likely that the North American company would begin to back down and not lose a juicy market, than to continue to apply very aggressive policies for user privacy.