It will not be broadcast on TVC

2022-02-02

United States and Honduras are measured today (6:30 pm) in the cold city of Minneapolis in Minnesota for date 11 of the Concacaf octagonal heading to Qatar World Cup 2022.

The North American squad took the match against the “H” to a hostile climate to seek to keep the three points that will allow them to stay in second place in the table.

The Honduran team arrives at the match without qualifying aspirations, but will seek to make a worthy presentation out of pride.

Honduras has 13 games in a row without winning and with a draw or defeat it would equal its worst streak of 14 consecutive games without adding three that it accumulated from 1987 to 1991.

Here are seven things you should know about tonight’s match.