It will not be broadcast on TVC

2022-02-02
United States and Honduras are measured today (6:30 pm) in the cold city of Minneapolis in Minnesota for date 11 of the Concacaf octagonal heading to Qatar World Cup 2022.
The North American squad took the match against the “H” to a hostile climate to seek to keep the three points that will allow them to stay in second place in the table.
The Honduran team arrives at the match without qualifying aspirations, but will seek to make a worthy presentation out of pride.
Honduras has 13 games in a row without winning and with a draw or defeat it would equal its worst streak of 14 consecutive games without adding three that it accumulated from 1987 to 1991.
Here are seven things you should know about tonight’s match.
one. The game will not be played in Minneapolis, but in the neighboring city of Saint Paul, where Allianz Field is located.
two. The casualties of Honduras for this game are Kervin Arriaga, who did not travel due to a migration alert, Bryan Moya and Cristian Sacaza due to a visa. They were joined by Bryn Acosta and Roberto “Pipo” López due to covid.
3. With the city of Minnesota we have the same time, so the game will be at 6:30 pm.
Four. It will not air on TVC. The game will be seen on the screens of Channel 11, who acquired the rights to broadcast the American games.
5. The casualties of the United States are the midfielder of the RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga Tyler Adams Y Chris Richardscentral defender of the German Hoffenheim, both due to injury.
6. For the hour of the game a temperature of 5 degrees (-15 celsius) is expected in Minneapolis, but with the humidity of 48% the wind chill drops to -13 degrees (-25 celsius).
7. To mitigate the low temperatures in the stands they will provide free hand warmers to fans. In addition, there will be medical stations, heated restrooms, and additional hot food and beverages will be provided at the concession stands.