“It’s the nature of competition”

2022-02-02

the coach of United States, Gregg Berhalter, defended the decision to host the Qatar-bound qualifier against Honduras in the icy state of Minnesota after two catrachos soccer players were replaced due to sub-zero temperatures. The meeting in St. Paul, which ended with a 3-0 USA win, It started with a temperature of around -16 degrees Celsius with a wind chill of -22 and ended with -29. Players from both teams took to the field in multiple outfits to combat the cold, some opting for balaclavas as well as gloves and thermal shirts.

The Jamaican Referee Oshane Nation he also wore a balaclava and gloves at all times. Concerns about brutal conditions and the possible threat to player welfare were raised in the build-up to the game, with some suggesting that USA I should have opted for a warmer place. But nevertheless, Berhalter he dismissed criticism of the venue in a post-match press conference. Asked if he felt the situation with the Honduran players should lead to a reevaluation of the venue choice, Berhalter responded: “That’s a really hard question to answer.” What I would say is that we provide Honduras and their staff and umpires with warm weather clothing, we provide them with hats and we try to make it a safe environment for them to play.