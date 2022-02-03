It’s time to update devices that work with 3G networks

3G technology loses validity in the US. 1:06

(CNN Business) — Aaron Hommell bought his iPhone 5 3G in 2014 and kept it for more than seven years, holding on to it even after the screen cracked and a long list of faster models hit the market. Then, a year ago, AT&T started sending you emails informing you that the company was shutting down its 3G network and moving its subscribers to its higher-speed 4G and 5G networks.



“I kept postponing [la actualización] since it wasn’t my primary phone,” said Hommell, who used the iPhone as a work device for his Gulfport, Miss., law firm. “Finally, I got a letter saying they’d send me a phone in a few weeks. I waited and boom, there it is at my door.”

Hommell, who was shipped a new iPhone XR by AT&T in October, is among the small segment of those sticking to 3G who have received a free 4G phone from AT&T — which owns CNN’s parent company — before his 3G network stop working, at the end of this month.

“For nearly two years, we’ve been communicating with consumers through direct mail, email and text messages, and we will continue to do so as we help them through this transition,” AT&T told CNN Business in a statement. “This includes providing free replacement phones to a substantial majority of customers.” AT&T said replacement devices tend to be 4G versions of smartphones running the same operating system users had previously been using.

The 3G network was launched in 2002 and became the driving force for the first boom of the App Store, at the end of that decade, which followed the launch of the first iPhone. Later, wireless companies moved to 4G networks and, more recently, to 5G. Now all three major carriers are moving to shut down 3G, with AT&T moving on February 22, T-Mobile late next month and Verizon later this year. Now that the technology is officially out of date, a campaign has been launched to help consumers avoid interruptions to their service.

The change will affect people still using 3G Kindles, 3G cell phones, iPhone 5 and earlier models, various Android phones and some handheld devices. It will also affect home alarm systems and medical devices such as fall detectors. Some crash notification and roadside assistance systems in automobiles, such as OnStar, will also need to be upgraded or replaced.

General Motors, for example, which owns OnStar, began sending over-the-air updates in October to vehicles launched in 2015, including Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac models, which may be affected by the transition. Some alarm companies are also urging customers to schedule appointments for technicians to completely replace their systems.

Even with these efforts, there is a chance that some clients (and devices) will be left behind.

“There’s always a risk of people losing service or devices going off the network,” says Dimitris Mavrakis, senior director at market research firm ABI Research. “Mobile carriers make serious attempts to minimize it, but there will always be devices that are left out.”

Who is at risk of losing service?

Only a small part of mobile phone customers still use 3G networks. Verizon said in a blog post that 99% of its customers have already upgraded to 4G LTE or 5G, and AT&T said that less than 1% of its mobile data traffic runs on 3G networks. T-Mobile did not respond to a request for comment about its 3G user base.

According to Roger Entner, analyst and founder of Recon Analytics, these combined estimates equate to about 3 million people.

He suspects that laggards “almost never use [su dispositivo 3G] and therefore they do not receive the alerts when they make or receive a call”.

Those using a 3G phone have likely received text messages, emails and postal mail from their mobile carriers over the past year urging them to upgrade. (If you’re not sure which network your phone is on, open the settings menu, tap network & internet, and select mobile network on Android devices. On iOS, choose settings, cellular, and then select cellular data options.)

However, determining if other devices in your home work with 3G can be a bit more complicated.

“These connected devices are at higher risk of being disconnected from the network, but individual providers spend time warning their users that their 3G systems will be retired shortly,” Mavrakis explains.

Some companies, like My Alarm Center, a home security systems business, are warning customers that certain systems will need to be replaced by a technician to avoid potential outages. “Even if your alarm appears to work, it will stop communicating with our service center to notify us that emergency services are needed,” the company states on its website.

However, in the case of mobile devices, there are some solutions for those who do not want to get rid of their 3G devices.

In theory, it will be possible to access a web browser over Wi-Fi or make calls wirelessly on a 3G phone if the user has an application that enables voice over internet protocol, such as Facebook Messenger. Similarly, those with a 3G e-reader will still be able to download new books to the device via Wi-Fi.

Mobile operators are not charging customers to switch from 3G to 4G plans, probably to prevent them from going out of data plans.

AT&T said “an extremely small segment” might have to switch to a plan that involves a change in its rate. Sprint said anyone with a 3G device will be able to pay the same or less for T-Mobile’s 4G or 5G service, and can upgrade to a new device, including some 5G phones, at no cost. Verizon said customers are “strongly encouraged” to upgrade now and that it is “offering aggressive promotions.” (Verizon hasn’t said whether it will mail users replacement devices as part of a last-ditch effort before its closing date.)

Will 4G be the next to go?

This is not the first time a net has been removed, nor will it be the last. The effort to shut down 3G is primarily to reuse spectrum for 4G and 5G, which are newer standards, better technologies, and more efficient than 3G. The same thing happened with 2G, which AT&T and Verizon shut down at the end of 2017; T-Mobile plans to shut down its 2G network in December.

Last month, AT&T and Verizon switched on C-band 5G networks, an important set of higher radio frequencies that will give the internet a big boost. The change will allow users to, for example, stream a Netflix movie in 4K resolution or download a movie in seconds. (Verizon said its C-band speeds top nearly 1 gigabyte per second, about 10 times faster than 4G LTE.)



As 5G gains traction, and possibly 6G afterward, 4G could be the next to go.

Phones have arguably already surpassed the possibilities of 4G at this point. This technology paved the way for on-demand applications such as Uber, mobile video consumption on Netflix and FaceTime, real-time redirection through Google Maps, and social sharing on Instagram and Snapchat. But 5G could offer a gateway to things to come, such as autonomous vehicles or enabling robotic surgeries, thanks to the ability to handle increased traffic and bandwidth without lag times.

As for if another new smartphone could one day magically appear on your doorstep to replace the iPhone 4G you just received, Hommell said, “It’s something we can all look forward to.”