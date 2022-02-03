Jack Sweeney, the teenager who monitors the flights of celebrities like Elon Musk (and blackmails them)

“Can you close this? It is a security risk” These were the words with which Elon Musk addressed a private message to the 19-year-old student who goes by the name of Jack Sweeney and is dedicating himself to monitoring the flights of his private jet and posting them on Twitter through a bot.

“Yes I can, but that will cost you a (Tesla) Model 3” was Sweeney’s calm, sly reply.

The fact is that, at the moment, the @Elonjet account is still active, with 300,000 followers and growing. And like her, fifteen other replicas created by Sweeney to publish the movements of the private planes of various public figures such as Bill Gates, the rapper Drake or Jeff Bezos. In this twitter list created by the student you can consult all the accounts that he has created.

Persecution

Jack Sweeney follow the movements of celebrities like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Drake or Jeff Bezos

During the conversation, Musk confessed to Sweeney that he “wasn’t comfortable with the idea of ​​being shot by a madman” and offered the boy $5,000 to cease account activity. The teenager, far from being intimidated, pulled phlegm and counteroffered Musk by raising the closing price to $50,000. “It would be a great help for college and possibly allow me to buy a car, maybe a Model 3,” he explained not without a certain sarcasm.





Musk’s response hasn’t resulted in a shower of dollars on Sweeney’s account but in silence and the student being blocked on Twitter. At the same time, Musk has upgraded the security systems on his private jet to make tracking him more difficult.

While there have yet to be any reported incidents involving personalities being watched by Sweeney, it’s not surprising that the type of person who wants to travel by private jet for convenience and to protect their privacy would be uncomfortable with their plane routes being revealed by very public that the data used to carry out that tracking is.

Once Sweeney explained to Musk where he got the information to track his flights, the businessman was very surprised by how accessible it was. “Air traffic control is very primitive,” he exclaimed.





Sweeney has replicated the mechanics of @ElonJet, which drinks from public flight information, in another handful of accounts that follow the footsteps of different planes of interest such as those mentioned or those of billionaire Mark Cuban. In an interview with The Guardian, he acknowledged that he had even created a website to monetize the tracking service by offering it to celebrity followers.

What cannot be denied to Sweeney is his ambition and entrepreneurial skills. In one of the last private messages he exchanged with Musk, he offered to work as an intern at Tesla in exchange for closing the Twitter account that monitors the businessman’s flights. He did not receive any answer, as he explains in Protocol, although he thinks he knows the reason: “I think he is on vacation in Hawaii as you can see in @ElonJet”.