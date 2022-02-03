James Rodríguez and Karol G are about to have candy | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

“A king dead, king on” and just as Anuel AA looked for a substitute for him by tying with Dominican rapper Ailín “the most viral”, Karol G has not wasted time either and, according to rumors from Colombia, she would be very excited about James Rodríguez , so given to surrounding himself with beautiful female celebrities, including the Venezuelan Shannon de Lima, with whom he had a brief but intense flirt.





It is said that the singer, born in Medellín, would be consoling herself with the midfielder of the Colombian team. These rumors began to spread in June 2021, when the soccer player from Cucuta shared a photo with Karol on his Instagram account. The comments about a relationship between the two have been gaining strength in recent days.

Last November, the also player of ‘Al Rayyan’, surprised with a change of look, since he painted his hair turquoise blue, precisely the same tone that identifies the “Bichota”. In addition to James and Karol they frequently exchange, some likes on social networks, and even their followers have noticed similar places in their publications. The Colombian recently posted a photo in his stories while traveling on a plane and Internet users noticed that it was the one used by the artist on several occasions.





Let’s remember 2021 marked the end of the media sentimental relationship of Karol G and Anuel AA and when the possibility of a reconciliation between the two was thought, after meeting again at a concert in Puerto Rico, the reggaeton player decided to make his courtship official with Ailín “La más viral”.

Now it is assured that Karol G will do the same with James Rodríguez, who at the beginning of last year put an end to his courtship with Shannon de Lima. So both are single and according to the information coming from the “neighboring country” they would be waiting for the right moment to announce “loudly” that yes, they are in love and have decided to take a chance.