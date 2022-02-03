Jennifer Lopez and Maluma announced happy news

Admin 16 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 30 Views

Both Jennifer Lopez and the star singer of the moment Maluma They are going through crazy days. The two Latin artists have already finished recording the film “Marry me” and they are looking forward to its imminent release.

But that is not the only thing they will do together. The social network Snapchat will hold a virtual concert in which they will participate Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, with the particularity that it will not be an ordinary live broadcast but that both artists will appear converted into bitmojis, the iconic avatars of the messaging application.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Akın Akınözü: the role that the actor from Hercai rejected but that Onur Tuna from Doctor miracle accepted | FAME

Akın Akınözü, one of the most sought-after Turkish actors in Turkey, rose to fame for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved