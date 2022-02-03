Jennifer Lopez and Maluma announced happy news

Both Jennifer Lopez and the star singer of the moment Maluma They are going through crazy days. The two Latin artists have already finished recording the film “Marry me” and they are looking forward to its imminent release.

But that is not the only thing they will do together. The social network Snapchat will hold a virtual concert in which they will participate Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, with the particularity that it will not be an ordinary live broadcast but that both artists will appear converted into bitmojis, the iconic avatars of the messaging application.

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma in “Marry Me”. Source: Instagram @maluma

It is definitely an amazing thing since Jennifer and the Colombian are not present in flesh and blood but their bitmojis are. To achieve this spectacular idea, Snapchat has partnered with Universal to create an experience where users will also be “present” represented in their 3D avatars that they have previously created in the application.

According to the organization, everything is prepared so that Jennifer Lopez and Maluma go virtual on February 3 at 8 pm ET. Those in charge also reported that to connect to the event you will not have to do it from the application as such, users will have to enter the external site of the concert and then log in with their usual Snapchat data.

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma in “Marry Me”. Source: Instagram @jlo

Virtual concerts presented as interactive experiences are not something new, but they are an important reference of what can be seen in the metaverse, an example of this are the presentations of the Fortnite video game that have had the presence of artists such as J Balvin and DJ Marshmello.

Initially, the test will be available only in the United States and if it proves successful, it would begin to expand to other regions.