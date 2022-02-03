JJ Macías will play in Chivas and will report on Monday; reveal possible debut

John Manuel Figueroa

It’s official, José Juan Macías is again a Chivas player and this new era will start from this Monday.

After being at loan at Getafe of Spain and after Rescind contractthe tapatío finally will rejoin the rojiblanco team, as confirmed by the club itself, and its first duel it would be until the following week before tigers at Akron Stadium.

“Behind the common agreement with Getafe to finalize the loan Jose Juan Maciaswe want to thank the seriousness and formality that the Spanish club showed throughout this process, in which they agreed to ensure the sporting good of our striker and comply with everything stipulated in the initial agreement”, announced Chivas.

Macias had a chance to go to mls or soccer Russia since the Sporting Kansas City and CSKA Moscow they looked for him, but in the end they rejected the chances.

“Beyond that Chivas had some approaches from various teams from abroad, took the decision together with Macías to return home to reinvent himself and thus strengthen the foundations of his next years as a professional soccer player, ”added the document.

Still jj searched some proposal out, but Chivas recorded it, first with 32 and in these last days changed to 7 to give rise to an arrival.

“José Juan will join the work of the First Team next week and will look earn a place on campusbased on the effort, dedication and persistence that characterizes him, all for the collective good of Chivas”, concluded Chivas

