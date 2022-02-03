Judges walk off set of ‘The Masked Singer’ for Giuliani’s appearance

Rudy Giuliani Now Selling Personalized Videos – Check It Out (2021) 2:10

(CNN) — Two judges from the game show “The Masked Singer” walked out after Rudy Giuliani removed his mask at the end of a show taping, a source close to the show told CNN on Wednesday.

Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong walked off stage following Giuliani’s reveal as a contestant on Fox’s popular reality show in which contestants perform in full costume and sing until they’re eliminated.

The former lawyer for former President Donald Trump and former New York mayor was filming an episode that is expected to air next month, the source said, without elaborating.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Thicke and Jeong for comment.

The incident was first reported by Deadline.