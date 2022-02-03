Karol G shows off her rear by posing in a bikini with a white thong

In the days when Carol G prepares his concerts, takes the opportunity to take many selfie and share them in your stories Instagramsomething that enchants her fans, whom she now surprised with a video (recorded by herself) in which she posed in front of the mirror, showing off her rear in a bikini with a white thong.

The beautiful Colombian singer was also shown on her knees and on the bed while posing for a photo shoot, wearing a sexy outfit with a feather finish. Her blue hair is already one of the hallmarks of her look.

In April Karol will be part of the cast at the famous Coachella music festival, and will surely present a new wardrobe. In her recent concerts, the outfits a shiny top and pants that shows off her thong on top; she shared a photo in which her friend Daiky Gamboa adjust the straps of the outfit before the reggaeton singer goes on stage.

You may also like:

-Anuel AA modifies the tattoo on his back that showed his face and that of his ex Karol G

-Karol G shows off her attributes by wearing a black top with a wide neckline