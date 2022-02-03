Kate del Castillo continues her fight against the Mexican State: “The government changed, but the same remain”

The famous assures that she will not rest until justice is done in her case (Photo: Instagram/@katedelcastillo)

Since 2017, Kate del Castillo denounced the Mexican government before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights for, in his opinion, violating her integrity in the famous case where the Mexican actress met clandestinely with the mafia boss Joaquin Guzman Loera, El Chapo.

Kate has reported being a victim of persecution and harassment by the government of Enrique Peña Nieto. It was in January 2016 when the defunct Attorney General’s Office PGR initiated an investigation against the famous actress for the alleged crimes of operations of illicit origin and money laundering, this derived from the meeting and communication that Del Castillo had with El Chapofrom the hand of the American actor Sean Penn.

After more than a year of the controversial meeting that would have led to the location of the capo, today sentenced to life imprisonment, Kate filed a complaint against the Mexican government for the violation of their civil rights.

On October 2 and 3, 2015, Sean Penn and Kate Del Castillo met with Guzmán Loera in a mountainous area of ​​​​Mexico that was not revealed, unleashing a wave of speculation (Photo: Special)

From that moment to date, the legal process in which Kate seeks compensation from the Mexican state $60 million, follow its course. Now the protagonist of the queen of the south spoke from Los Angeles for the show’s cameras First hand How is your legal process going?

“It’s the same, the government changed, but the same people really continue, but nothing else in different positions, and Now it turns out that Mrs. Arely Gómez is a judge and partyso we continue with that, they have already published everything that was the persecution against me and we are going to see why I continue fighting. There we are in the fight and Arely would have to go out and face this ”commented on the former prosecutor who leaked information about the meeting that the actress carried out with the drug trafficker.

Arely Gómez was exonerated in 2018, because it was decided to remove administrative or criminal responsibilities from the official who, according to Kate, leaked “distorted, manipulated information, which made me look terrible in many ways. Not only did they mess with my personal life, but with my essence, values, principles, family, friends and everything around me, ”according to what she expressed for Radius Formula.

Arely Gómez González, was Attorney General of the Republic in the government of Enrique Peña Nieto (Photo: Twitter @ArelyGomezGlz)

And it is that during the time that the investigation against him lasted, Kate was denied entry to Mexican territoryso his work proposals in the country and the closeness with his family were affected.

It was 17 months in which the actress was investigated, and even her telephone lines were tapped and those of his family by intelligence police. Tax audits were carried out, and with interviews, testimonies and investigations in which the DEA Drug Control Administration was involved to find a link between Kate and organized crime, nothing could finally be proven, nor her alleged link to the Sinaloa cartel. .

About the damage to her artistic career and the fact of not being able to enter the country, Kate recalled what she suffered:

“I love and miss Mexico like you have no idea, it touches my soul and when I couldn’t go it hurt my soul and that they don’t call me to work in Mexico hurts me even more, so I produce my own things to be able to be closer to Mexico and not just that, but obviously to be closer to my parents.

Kate is looking for her parents to spend a season with her in the United States (Instagram: Kate del Castillo)

“My parents are grown up now, I want to spend more time with them, but going there to Mexico would definitely be something I would not consider, I already made a life here, this is my house, I made it my house and here I already have my friends, my life, and all that. I will be going to Mexico more, yes, and I would like to bring my parents with me for a season, I would love it, ”concluded the also theatrical producer.

