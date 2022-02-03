Kate del Castillo has Sean Penn blocked

Like a deplorable person, is how Kate del Castillo calls the actor Sean Penn, after remembering that it was thanks to him and his article published in 2016 in Rolling Stone magazine that a federal investigation was unleashed against him that even today continues to cost him. money; In that article, the actor talks about his encounter with the drug trafficker “El Chapo” Guzmán, putting her as an intermediary.

“He left my life, I never wanted to answer the phone again, I blocked him of course, I am not interested in knowing anything about him”, said Kate del Castillo to Javier Poza, with whom she had a talk to talk about the second season of “The Queen of the South”.

The Mexican actress explained that she did not proceed legally against him, because she knew how to cover herself very well, since she was working for the American government and in the face of this she has nothing to do or say, such as the fact that Penn put her in danger and did not worry in protecting her, during her interview with Joaquín Guzmán Loera in October 2015.

“The truth is that it gives me infinite laziness, I am not going to waste any more money, nor time, nor effort, for these people who are deplorable and who are among the lowest people I have ever met, because that is not done to anyone, putting anyone’s life at risk”.

On January 11, 2016, a few days after he was captured, Rolling Stone magazine published an interview that actor Sean Penn did to the capo while he was on the run. ( ELNUEVODIA.COM )

Kate also assured that her fight to achieve recognition of the persecution of which she was a victim by the then Attorney General of the Republic and now Comptroller of the Federal Judiciary Council (CJF), Arely Gómez, has not yet ended. which was triggered when this episode of his life was made public in Penn’s article, for which he was tried to accuse him of crimes such as organized crime, operations with resources of illicit origin and cover-up.

“It has been a very hard, exhausting, very painful process, very painful in every way, but I will continue to stand firm., because I want to and because I can and because it is my right; second, as long as the government does not change their dinosaurs that they have there, that they just change places, but they are still involved in the same thing and you cannot be judge and jury, as Arely Gómez is doing, I will continue fighting there so that I can at least be asked for a public apology, which I think is what I deserve.”

Kate noted that because of this she was unable to work for almost three years, which made her lose money, in addition to the fact that she continues to pay lawyers, that is why she is seeking a public apology, because as an artist she lives off her image and they were affecting her every day on television and in the newspapers, where they alluded to things that She did not commit crimes that were never proven and that the authorities never came out to deny.

“Journalists received filtered information, which was also illegal, filtering information when it should not be done, but also distorted information, totally manipulated information that made me look terrible in many ways, nothing more they messed with my personal life, but with my essence, with my values, with my principles, with my family, with my friends, with everything around me, so it is very difficult to get out of that unscathed when they have hurt you so much, you physique and your career.

Although this is a chapter that has not closed in her life, Kate del Castillo assures that currently she feels more serene and willing to continue with her life, with a more mature vision of things.

“One enters a stage of being calm with oneself, and I am not necessarily referring to age, I am referring to circumstances in life that are happening to you, that suddenly you are having some terrible, emotional, physical, professional stumbles, that they are very hard to overcome and once you get ahead you start to reset yourself and be yourself again and I feel that this is what happened to me, but I already feel in my center, more mature and more beaten too, with more love to life, to the people around me and mainly to me”.

In spite of everything, Kate assures that she does plan to return to Mexico to work, but she will do it with her own production company Cholawood because nobody calls her for any project, so she will be recording a couple of months in Aztec land making a series that will be the modern version by Anna Karenina.