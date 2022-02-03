Kate Hudson’s family outing in New York, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s romantic outing in Los Angeles: celebrities in one click

Sara Sampaio was photographed leaving a private gym in Los Angeles, where she took a pilates class. She wore a sporty ensemble of burgundy leggings and top and white leather sneakers (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Sharon Stone went to eat with a friend at the exclusive Via Alloro restaurant in Beverly Hills. To do this, she wore jeans, a patterned blue sweater and a brown hat.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa enjoy a few days of vacation with their daughter Rani in New York, where they traveled because the actress had work commitments. And she took the opportunity to rest with her husband and her daughter. They were photographed leaving the Manhattan hotel where they are staying, and while they were about to take a walk

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attended the birthday of the artist’s representative, Benny Medina. It was in an exclusive restaurant in Beverly Hills: she wore a red checkered skirt that she combined with her handbag, a top with transparencies and a black coat; the actor, meanwhile, wore black jean pants, a blue shirt that he combined with his coat

Dua Lipa was photographed while taking a walk in the West Village area of ​​New York. The singer wore jeans, a brown sweater with yellow details and a cap

Romantic night. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin went to eat at an exclusive Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. They were photographed when they arrived at the place: he wore a suit with a shirt and tie, while she opted for gabardine pants and a batik sweater

Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, went to eat at San Vicente Bungalows, in West Hollywood, with a group of friends. The actor sought to go unnoticed by taking advantage of the use of the mask and added a cap

Becky G tried to keep a low profile as she left SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The singer wore a set of white pants and jumpsuit, light blue sneakers, face mask and she wore her hood looking for no one to recognize her

Kourtney Kardashian went to eat with Travis Barker and his son at the exclusive Nobu restaurant in Malibu. They were photographed leaving the salon and heading to their car. She sported a black leather catsuit and silver stilettos that she paired with her handbag.

Rumer Willis was photographed arriving at a friend’s house in a suburb of Los Angeles. She wore a jean jumpsuit, a scarf, black shoes and a brown bag (Photos: The Grosby Group)

