Kervin Arriaga’s immigration alert was due to an alimony lawsuit filed by his ex-partner

The Club Deportivo Marathón, owner of his record until June 2022, through its sports vice president Rolando Peña, has explained the steps to follow with Kervin to prevent his transfer to Minnesota United, a United States club that has come for months following the track and had agreed for this Thursday an interview where Arriaga would sign a contract.

The soccer player was not aware of this legal impasse and when trying to board the plane, immigration authorities told him about the problem that existed and in order to travel, he must resolve his case before the competent authorities.

Midfielder Kervin Arriaga was unable to travel with the Honduran National Team to Minnesota due to a migratory alert against him as a result of a food lawsuit filed in Puerto Cortés by his former partner.

“He was going to take advantage of the trip with the national team and stay one more day to be able to meet and talk with the people of Minnesota, then close the terms of his relationship, but now when this event occurs (immigration alert), what he does is delay a little, I understand that Kervin is solving his personal case to later coordinate with Minnesota and see what day he can travel, “the purslane leader reported.

Once the player was unable to leave the country with the rest of his teammates for the qualifying match against the United States, Peña assures that “we have been in communication with Minnesota and they are clear about what is happening and they are waiting to see what day travel, hopefully in the next 48 hours everything is resolved and schedule your flight.

Peña informs that Arriaga is virtually a new Minnesota player and “some details of Kervin are missing, but he is very willing to be able to leave and that is why it was the interview he was going to have with the leaders,” he closed.

In the event that the negotiation does not come to fruition, Peña informs that Arriaga can no longer go to any other club and has been registered in Marathón despite the fact that coach Martín García has assured on several occasions that he does not have him, all this referred for disciplinary problems.