Kylie Jenner celebrates Stormi’s 4th birthday with Travis Scott | INSTAGRAM

Four years have passed since the birth of the beautiful daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Stormythe famous little girl who is now waiting for her little brother or sister, but we will focus on celebrating her 4th birthday.

It was on the official Instagram of the beautiful businesswoman where she uploaded a Photography in which we could see the couple and their daughter together embracing, a family moment that she wanted to share with us to celebrate the transformation that the arrival of her little girl gave her life.

And it is that the younger sister of the kardashian jenner She assures that it changed her life completely, of course it did, it turned her into a visionary, despite all the fame or popularity she already had, she began to have a very extensive vision for business in search of being able to give her daughter a good heritage.

It is for this reason that your celebration It extends even further, in addition to being a very important life for her, it is one of her greatest reasons to live hers, inspired and full of love, now she applies everything positive she has to her personal brands.

Let’s remember that Stormi lives surrounded by luxuries, she even has a small mini-mansion that could be larger than the room of many of us, so many in social networks wish they could be her.

Kylie Jenner shares this moment with her family, celebrating Stormi’s 4 years.



In addition, we have also seen that they are preparing a new room full of toys, tunnels and much more for the arrival of their little brother, surely they will spend incredible moments together in that place.

Another detail regarding Kylie Jenner who continues to talk about what happened in ASTROWORLD, a very bitter event in her life that ended up marking her and causing her to make many changes in her way of publishing, in fact, she was absent for several weeks

There is also a theory of what Kylie Jenner’s nine is already born, this of course without confirmation, but it is a speculation that continues to this day, we do not know exactly when they are born but it had been estimated that it would be around these dates , so if it hasn’t happened it may be very soon.