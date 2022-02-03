La Selecta did not have the necessary clothing for the cold against the United States and there was a donation

Those selected had to find other means of clothing for the cold for the game that was played in Columbus, against the United States.

The players of the Selecta shocked the entire country when this Wednesday they warned that they would not play the crucial match against Canada for the qualifiers because the federations complied with the prize agreement agreed in September because they gave information to a media outlet that the Federation did not He gave them clothes for the cold for the game against the United States.

THERE WILL BE A MATCH: Selected retract and will play against Canada after warning against not showing up

The networks exploded at the moment the players released the statement and various versions of what really happened in Columbus began to come out, for the match where the Selecta lost 1-0 against the Americans, under extreme cold conditions.

ESPN’s Fernando Palomo tweeted that the players got their cold weather gear thanks to a donation:

The players of #LaSelecta they traveled to Columbus without the necessary clothing for the weather conditions. A private donation made it possible for them to buy coats and suitable clothing. Things as they are. – Fernando Palomo ESPN (@fernandopalomo) February 2, 2022

After all this, the players released another statement saying that they will play. Hugo Carrillo, president of FESFUT, confirmed at a press conference that they met with the players and that if someone had invested in the purchase of clothing for the cold, they would be reimbursed.

“This morning we met with the players to find out if they had bought clothing for the cold, and if someone had invested in it, that they were going to be reimbursed” LIVE: https://t.co/MHZg1gU68A pic.twitter.com/o5UXexALcE – EDH court (@CanchaEDH) February 2, 2022

The game will be played but there is a great tension between the players and the federation. Let’s hope this doesn’t affect the outcome of this crucial game against Canada.