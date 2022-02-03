Leticia Calderón stirs up her fans dancing in a bikini

Leticia Calderon / Mezcaliente

It is not the first nor will it be the last time Leticia Calderon She will leave her fans speechless on social networks with her sexy figure in a swimsuit. But this time it has been especially sensual and daring, like her wild characters with which she has captivated her audience for so many years.

To his staging in this impressive bikinazo he added a more spicy ingredient that made the moment one of the most applauded.

In full outpouring of joy, the protagonist of Emerald He began to dance reggaeton in his garden showing off his spectacular movements.

Those in charge of capturing this great moment were none other than his children, who acted as paparazzi seeing mommy so happy and unleashed.

“My children paparazzearon me! Well, that’s how crazy I am, happily crazy,” she wrote amused. The reactions on the part of her followers were immediate, not only to compliment her great body but also to join that blessed madness.

“Hahahaha. I see that there are many crazy people. What happiness! And although this was almost a year ago, I continue to dance and I will continue,” wrote the 53-year-old actress.

Although the video belongs to last year, it is still a gift for his followers who gave him endless compliments and compliments.

“You are a goddess”, “the body that you send yourself cool!”, “How beautiful you are”, “Body of infarction”, “What a great body you load!”, “Imposing beauty, colossally beautiful”, they expressed to him only Some.

Some images that brighten life and encourage you to exercise that healthy madness.

