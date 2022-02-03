Like Romario Ronaldo, he took him to a party, to take his place in the Tri

The player who took a crack from El Tri out of a party

February 01, 2022 10:00 p.m.

Romario and Ronaldotwo cracks and monsters of world football who at the time had experiences and topics that made their careers marked, all because of their quality, but also because of their extra sports.

In an interview for Movistar, Ronaldo confessed that Romario, in a concentration, invited him to a party in order to tire him out. In fact, Ronaldo said that they jumped over the hotel wall, a taxi was waiting for them, they returned at 5 in the morning but Ronaldo was melted.

An anecdote that was also repeated within the selected mexicanwith two quality players, but who also coincided in something, the love of parties, nightlife and drinks, something that perhaps complicated their careers.

What Mexican players applied the same case of Ronaldo and Romario?

Carlos Pena and Luis Montes, at the time they coincided in the Mexican National Team. According to the report of Los Expulsados, Luis Montes was the one who induced Carlos Peña to party life, and a similar situation occurred, both in León and in El Tri,