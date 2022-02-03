LIVE: Real Madrid is suffering against Athletic Club de Bilbao in Copa del Rey

Bilbao, Spain.
Athletic Club de Bilbao and Real Madrid are drawing 0-0 in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal match at San Mamés, where Carlo Ancelotti’s team is not having a good time.
The Biscayan team, which wants to demonstrate once again why it is the second most successful team in a competition that it has won 24 times, took the initiative during longer phases of the game, having the best opportunity at 9 minutes in a shot from the front of Dani García who cleared Thibaut Courtois for a corner.
The locals have put a lot of pressure on Real Madrid, which has cost them. In the 22nd minute, Iker Muniain finished off and the ball hit the side of the net for the visiting goal.
In the match, Vinicius is being whistled at by the fans of Athletic Club de Bilbao every time he touches the ball. The Brazilian is not appearing, he is not leading Madrid into attacking positions as usual.
LAST MATCHES
The whims of the calendar, the butler duel, the first between two Spanish football classics in 16 years, will be the fourth confrontation between the two in just two months, all of them ending in victory for Carlos Ancelotti’s men, all by tight scores. The two from the Spanish League by 1-0 and 1-2, and the one from the final of the Spanish Super Cup last month by 2-1.
-THE TITLING LINEUPS:
ATHLETIC CLUB OF BILBAO: Julen Agirrezabala; Óscar de Marcos, Yeray Álvarez, Íñigo Martínez, Yuri Berchiche; Nico Williams, Dani García, Mikel Vesga, Iker Muniain; Raul Garcia and Iñaki Williams.
REAL MADRID: Courtois; Lucas, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Vinicius and Asensio.
–REFEREE: Gil Manzano (C. Extremadura).
–STADIUM: San Mames.
–HOUR: 2:30 p.m., from Honduras.