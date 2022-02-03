LIVE: Real Madrid is suffering against Athletic Club de Bilbao in Copa del Rey

Bilbao, Spain.

Athletic Club de Bilbao and Real Madrid are drawing 0-0 in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal match at San Mamés, where Carlo Ancelotti’s team is not having a good time. The Biscayan team, which wants to demonstrate once again why it is the second most successful team in a competition that it has won 24 times, took the initiative during longer phases of the game, having the best opportunity at 9 minutes in a shot from the front of Dani García who cleared Thibaut Courtois for a corner.

The locals have put a lot of pressure on Real Madrid, which has cost them. In the 22nd minute, Iker Muniain finished off and the ball hit the side of the net for the visiting goal. In the match, Vinicius is being whistled at by the fans of Athletic Club de Bilbao every time he touches the ball. The Brazilian is not appearing, he is not leading Madrid into attacking positions as usual.