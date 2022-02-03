Madness in selling tickets for Bad Bunny’s concert in San Pedro Sula

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
The tickets for the concert that bad bunny will offer in San Pedro Sula the next November 29th They sold out in a few hours.
The Hondurans were looking forward to the tickets sale this Tuesday, February 1, through the app Hugo Hondurasbut in less time than expected, tickets for several areas began to sell out.
The fans of Puerto Rican singer They expressed their discontent on social networks and reported failures in said application.
According to the app Hugo Honduras, for now they are exhausted the following localities: La Playa, Yonaguni Platinum, Dakiti VIP, Palco and Callaíta Fan Zone.
At the moment, there is only tickets available for section Preference and General.
For more information or changes to the ticket office, go to the page https://worldshottesttour.com/ or call the phone number 9588-0994.
bad bunny will be featured in San Pedro Sula, Hondurason November 29 at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadiumstarting at 8:00 p.m.
The news of bad bunny concert in Honduras It has caused a furor among the catrachos who hope to see their idol very soon.