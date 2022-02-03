Madness in selling tickets for Bad Bunny’s concert in San Pedro Sula

The tickets for the concert that bad bunny will offer in San Pedro Sula the next November 29th They sold out in a few hours.

The Hondurans were looking forward to the tickets sale this Tuesday, February 1, through the app Hugo Hondurasbut in less time than expected, tickets for several areas began to sell out.

The fans of Puerto Rican singer They expressed their discontent on social networks and reported failures in said application.

According to the app Hugo Honduras, for now they are exhausted the following localities: La Playa, Yonaguni Platinum, Dakiti VIP, Palco and Callaíta Fan Zone.