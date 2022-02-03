Marathón explains how Kervin Arriaga is dealing with Minnesota after the soccer player’s immigration alert

2022-02-03
midfielder Kervin Arriaga could not travel with Selection of Honduras to Minnesota due a migration alert against him as a result of an alimony lawsuit filed in Puerto Cortes by his former partner.
It was learned that Arriaga had a summons for Tuesday at the Family Court of First Instance in Puerto Cortés to try to solve this problem.
It is the second time that the player was summoned, since he did not appear at the first hearing either. The soccer player will have to resolve his legal situation in order to suspend the immigration alert that was imposed on him for not being financially responsible for his son.
At the time of traveling, Arriaga argued that he had no knowledge of this legal impasse to leave the country since at the time of trying to board the plane, immigration authorities indicated the problem that existed and he must resolve his case before the competent authorities.
The Marathon Sports Club, owner of his record until June 2022, through his sports vice president Roland Pena, explained the steps to follow Kervin to prevent his transfer from falling to this United States club that has been following him for months and had arranged an interview for this Thursday where Arriaga I would sign a contract.
“He was going to take advantage of the trip with the national team and stay one more day to be able to meet and talk with the people of the Minnesotathen close the terms of their relationship, but now when this event occurs (migratory alert) what it does is delay a bit, I understand that Kervin is solving your personal case and then coordinating with Minnesota and see what day you can travel”, reported the purslane leader.
Once the player was unable to leave the country with the rest of his teammates for the qualifying match against U.S, Peña assures that “we have been in communication with Minnesota and they are clear about what is happening and they are waiting to see what day he travels, hopefully in the next 48 hours everything is resolved and they can schedule their flight”.
Peña reports that virtually Arriaga He is a new Minnesota player and “some details of Kervin are missing, but he is very willing to be able to leave and that is why it was the interview he was going to have with the leaders,” he closed.
In the event that the negotiation does not come to fruition, Peña informs that Arriaga can no longer go to any other club and has been registered in Marathón despite the fact that coach Martín García has assured on several occasions that he does not have him, all this referred for disciplinary problems.