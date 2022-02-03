Marathón explains how Kervin Arriaga is dealing with Minnesota after the soccer player’s immigration alert

2022-02-03

midfielder Kervin Arriaga could not travel with Selection of Honduras to Minnesota due a migration alert against him as a result of an alimony lawsuit filed in Puerto Cortes by his former partner.

It was learned that Arriaga had a summons for Tuesday at the Family Court of First Instance in Puerto Cortés to try to solve this problem.

It is the second time that the player was summoned, since he did not appear at the first hearing either. The soccer player will have to resolve his legal situation in order to suspend the immigration alert that was imposed on him for not being financially responsible for his son.

At the time of traveling, Arriaga argued that he had no knowledge of this legal impasse to leave the country since at the time of trying to board the plane, immigration authorities indicated the problem that existed and he must resolve his case before the competent authorities.

The Marathon Sports Club, owner of his record until June 2022, through his sports vice president Roland Pena, explained the steps to follow Kervin to prevent his transfer from falling to this United States club that has been following him for months and had arranged an interview for this Thursday where Arriaga I would sign a contract.