Maribel Guardia: I would have liked to have a gay son | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

Maribel Guardia, who has always expressed her support for the LGBTIQ+ community, and is one of the stars who has received the most support from homosexuals, confessed that she would have liked to have had a gay son. “I would have been happy with a gay son because they are wonderful, they adore mothers, they take care of them, they look after them, they are the best sons in the world,” he said in a meeting he had with the media during the red carpet of the musical “The Prom “, in Mexico City





The Costa Rican actress, who, at 62 years of age, has one of the most attractive bodies in the artistic world of Mexico, where she has lived a good part of her life, has always been attracted to this possibility, since, as she confessed, she had a transvestite uncle who gave her her first dress for a show. “He was the most loving, the most tender, the most beautiful,” he said to ensure how lucky he felt when her relative “uncovered” with her and came out of the closet.

“One day he confessed it to me and told me: I give you this suit, I used it’ and I felt proud that he trusted me with his secret, since he left Costa Rica for having been homosexual at a time when it was very closed to be gay” , said the singer, entertainer and actress, who was married to Joan Sebastián from 1992 to 1996 and they procreated Julián, who has made a discreet career as a singer, since he has not

had the runaway success of his famous parents.

“I think that if someone is lucky enough to have a gay person in their family, they have to value it a lot,” she told the reporters who approached her during the premiere of the homosexual-themed play, which she attended after recovering from Covid. -19 who attacked her a second time.





It is worth remembering that Maribel Guardia began her career as a model, after participating in Miss Universe 1978 on behalf of Costa Rica, her native country. Although she did not win the crown, which went to the temples of the South African Margaret Gardiner, she obtained the accolade of the international press that the Miss Photogenic band gave her.

She was one of the candidates who interacted the most with make-up artists, stylists and costume designers. And since then she has remained “in the environment”, receiving the support of a community that on numerous occasions has proclaimed her as the true queen of her.