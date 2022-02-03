Mark Zuckerberg | Goal | Facebook loses more users than it gains for the first time in its history | NMR | TECHNOLOGY

Has Facebook stopped being the favorite social network worldwide? This disturbing question comes after the financial results of Meta surprised investors and Mark Zuckerberg himself after obtaining a massive drop in active users per day.

During the last quarter, the company lost more than 20% of its value in the after market, equivalent to about 200,000 million dollars, says Gizmodo.

As if that were not enough, the user base of Facebook it has fallen from 1.93 billion to 1.929 billion active users per day. This would be the first time in the history of its creation (in 2004) that the social network lost more users than it gained from one quarter to another.

As The Washington Post points out, the biggest drop in users occurred in Africa and Latin America, suggesting that the company’s product is saturated globally and may have reached its peak of users who prefer this social network.

On the other hand, Goal has reported income of 33,670 million dollars in the sale of advertising, less than what they expected in the company; However, Alphabet (Google’s parent company) recorded an increase of 89% more revenue in the same area.

“Last year it was about placing a bet on the terrain where we are heading, this year it will be about executing,” Zuckerberg noted on the company’s earnings call.

In Europe and the US, Facebook’s user growth has also stagnated in recent years, but the company managed to make up for it by adding netizens from other parts of the world.

But not everything seems to be bad news in the universe of Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook Reality Labs continues to grow and reported revenue of $887 million from the sale of Oculus Quest headsets.

