Marlene Favela shows off her waist in a mini sweatshirt and cowboy boots very peri

The soap opera actress is one of the most beautiful celebrities on television, an attribute that stands out through her beautiful outfits. On this occasion, she wore her waist with a mini sweatshirt and very peri cowboy boots, a very modern outfit.

Marlene Favela has captivated the entire Mexican public for years thanks to her leading roles on Televisa, where she not only stood out for her talent behind the cameras, but also for her beauty, an attribute that stands out on her social networks.

Today she showed off her waist with a mini purple sweatshirt, which she combined with ripped jeans, although without a doubt what raised these garments It was his very peri cowboy boots, which had a snake print.

The actress also added a sky blue bag that was left to the perfection. Her hair was loose and wavy, while his makeup was made up of dark shadows and black eyeliner, in addition to her lips with a light pastel pink.

Marlene Favela accompanied this publication with a revealing message, since she announced that her favorite color is the one in trend or very peri, in addition to the fact that she hopes that February will surprise her. Her followers did not hesitate to comment on this publication with many compliments and kisses.

This is one of the most modern outfits that she has worn, since we had never seen her with ripped jeansa garment that has been in trend for years, and which you have to know perfectly how to combine so as not to look careless.

What if it is that the boots of different styles they are today, since in her past outfit she wore high-top brown shoes, which she combined with a stuffed bag, although without a doubt those of the current outfit surpassed them by being the color in trend and with an incredible print.

So far they are the only news that the actress has shared, we already miss her on television, although we are satisfied with her following us publishing those innovative outfits that make her look like an empowered woman.

In addition to each one highlighting their good taste in clothing, and giving all their followers ideas for dazzle wherever they go, obviously getting out of conventional clothes and colors and inviting them to dare to dazzle with bright tones.