Measure – Interest rate hike will impact growth

The Central Bank’s monetary policy decision to raise its interest rate by 50 basis points, taking it from 4.50% to 5% per year, will be reflected in lending rates (for loans) in the coming months; and passive, and will also help control the price trend, although it will impact the growth of the gross domestic product (GDP).

For Luis Manuel Piantini, former deputy governor of the Central Bank, this decision lowers the demand for money and the demand for goods.

“In this way, prices fall until they are balanced with the demand for money,” said the economist.

The vice-dean of the Faculty of Economics of the UASD, Antonio Ciriaco Cruz, affirms that the increase of 50 basics of the TPM will have important repercussions on the active and passive rates of 3 and 3.5 percentage points, “and that will have an immediate effect. in investment and private consumption decisions.

For Ciriaco Cruz, the Central Bank is trying to anchor the inflation expectations contained in this year’s monetary program at 4%.

He argued that the geopolitical conditions continue in international markets, there will be greater repercussions and greater increases in the Monetary Policy Rate by around 6%, “and it is obvious that it will have repercussions on the growth of the Dominican economy.”

He affirms that the Central Bank’s decision will slow down the growth of the economy in the medium and long term and that if this trend continues, it will end up with growth of less than 5%.

On the subject, the president of the Dominican College of Economists (Codeco), Rafael Espinal, said that the Central Bank’s measure will impact the financial market in the coming months.

He estimates that rates will rise by around 3% from current interest rates.

“Undoubtedly… that will affect consumption and investment, but it stops the upward trend of the dollar in the market and the impact that this has on prices,” Espinal said.

He assures that the objective of the BC is to avoid the rise in the dollar, “and it is correct”. However, there is an imported inflation due to the rise in oil, maritime transport and raw materials that is exogenous and the restrictive policy cannot stop it.

“It will affect productive sectors, especially the construction sector that depends on financing, commerce and industries because it penalizes cash flow and consumer credit,” he explained.