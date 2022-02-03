Melenie Carmona confesses the aesthetic arrangements that have been made

The daughter of Alicia Villarreal and Arturo Carmona, Melanie Carmonayou have managed to attract attention not only because of your great talent for music, but also because of your beauty, which you show off on your social networks.

Melenie has even worked as a model for different important brands thanks to her impressive physique, which although she claims is due to exercise and healthy eating, many believe that the scalpel could be behind her.

That is why the young woman dared to speak about it and in a dynamic of questions and answers with her followers, rrevealed the aesthetic fixes to which he has been subjected.

A few hours ago, through her Instagram account, Melenie asked her followers to let her know what they think of her and although many filled her with compliments, there were those who claimed that the young woman had gone through the operating room to undergo a lipo and a lip augmentation.

Obviously Carmona was not silent and decided to answer these questions: “I feel very flattered at the moment, the truth is, but I haven’t had the lipo done, I put on lips in September but they have already shrunk” , He said.

During the first year of the pandemic, Melenie revealed that she had had some imbalances with her emotions, so she decided to go to spiritual therapy to attend to that part of her life: “My life this year has been up and down, it has been that I am happy for two weeks and it is okay and of course we all have problems and all this kind of thing, and I wanted to tell you that I am going to spiritual therapy” the young woman revealed at the time.