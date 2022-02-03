Meta shares plunge on lower user activity on Facebook and disappointing forecast

(Reuters)

Goalthe parent company of Facebookreported that new user figures stagnated in the fourth quarter and gave a disappointing forecast for the current period, raising concerns about the company’s future growth. In consecuense, shares plunged up to 24% in after-market trading and a black day is expected this Thursday.

Facebook reported 2.91 billion monthly users in the fourth quarter, which represents no growth from the previous period. The social network is feeling the impact of increased competition for users’ time, and a shift in interest to videos, where advertising isn’t as lucrative.

target said that revenue in the current quarter would be $27 billion to $29 billion, lower than the $30.25 billion that had been estimated by analysts on average.

Before the quarterly report was released, the shares had closed higher, with a gain of 1.25% on the Nasdaq. But after the ringing of the bell, the movements of the premarket sink it around 20%.

The company fell short at a critical time, as it wages regulatory battles on multiple fronts and also seeks to justify a costly shift in corporate strategy to bet on the metaverse — CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of an immersive internet. For years, it seemed like Facebook would never stop growing. Now young users, the future consumers of your advertising, are turning to platforms like TikTok and YouTube for entertainment and a sense of community.

Meta’s net income was $10.3 billion, or $3.67 per share, compared to $3.84 per share that analysts were projecting. Fourth-quarter revenue was $33.67 billion, topping the $33.43 billion Wall Street analysts had estimated.

When Meta changed its corporate name, the move was criticized as a distraction from the many problems that regulators have asked Facebook to fix in its existing networks. But it’s not just about the brand: resources and talent within Facebook have shifted to the new approach. Meta said in October that it would see a $10 billion reduction in operating profit for the year due to investments in Reality Labs.

It is the first earnings report since Zuckerberg declared that attracting young people (from 18 to 29 years old) was the new objective of the company. It’s unclear how the company plans to disclose its progress toward that goal. Meta does not regularly break down users by age. It also doesn’t say how many people use Instagram or the messaging service WhatsApp, or how much revenue they generate.

Meta has warned for months about recent changes to Apple’s iOS software for the iPhone, which requires companies like Meta to ask users for explicit permission to collect data about them that is useful for ad targeting. Initial estimates show that the majority of users reject the measure, which makes targeted advertising difficult. Meta said third quarter sales fell in part due to this impact on ad targeting.

(With information from Bloomberg/By Kurt Wagner)

