Mexican team. Now yes, ‘Tata’ Martino has his job at risk

Whatever happens against Panama, tonight at the Aztec stadiumGerardo Martino assured that he does not plan to resign from the position of technical director of the Mexican National Team.

The Tricolorthird place in the octagonal heading to Qatar 2022, would get into serious trouble if he does not beat the canaleros, who are fourth, one point down.

And no, Tata does not intend to step aside. “We are focused, wanting to play a good game. It is the only thought that occupies me at the moment”, he said, when asked about his future in office.

And he assured that neither louis yon, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, nor Gerardo Torrado, sports director of the FMF, have given him an ultimatum: “The same talks of the past FIFA combos, I have them now. With the president, Nacho [Hierro, director deportivo] and Gerard.

There are no warnings: “At this point in the game, and with the age we all have, there are none, it is not a school. We go to the game with the greatest of illusions”.

Martino says he is satisfied with his progress, despite the poor results obtained in recent months: “We have had a better first half, compared to the three years we have been. At the end of last year is when it begins to decline, and that has cost us; not at the beginning, because in September and October we made good scores, but in November we lost important games”.

He is still excited about going to Qatar at the head of the Tricolor: “We are on top of the ship. This has been turbulent for three months, but in the past two and a half years there has been no turbulence. This happens in the selection works, it is difficult to sustain four years where everything works.

Many have asked for his head, they have already talked about possible replacements. Is it exaggerated with Martino?: “I don’t know… They tell me that few technicians have finished the processes, I don’t know if that is a negative or positive fact.”

