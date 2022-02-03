Mexico-Panama: AMLO’s anger with the Central American country for rejecting his proposal to send Pedro Salmerón as ambassador

The President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced on Tuesday the nomination of Senator Laura María de Jesús Rodríguez as ambassador of his country in Panama after weeks of controversy over the previous nomination of historian Pedro Salmerón.

About Salmerón, who announced through a letter sent to President López Obrador that he was leaving “at the disposal [del presidente] the position he offered me”, there are accusations of sexual harassment during his time as a professor at the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM).

Salmerón’s nomination, made by López Obrador on January 17, generated unease not only in groups of students and feminists in Mexico, but also in Panama and on social networks, where the hashtag #UnAcosadorNo DebeSerEmbajador became a trend.

In his daily space with the media known as “la mañanera”, López Obrador assured this Tuesday that Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes would have been the one who had made the decision to reject Salmerón’s nomination.

