Mexico-Panama: AMLO’s anger with the Central American country for rejecting his proposal to send Pedro Salmerón as ambassador

BBC News World

February 1, 2022

image source, Reuters

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced on Tuesday the nomination of Senator Laura María de Jesús Rodríguez as ambassador of his country in Panama after weeks of controversy over the previous nomination of historian Pedro Salmerón.

About Salmerón, who announced through a letter sent to President López Obrador that he was leaving “at the disposal [del presidente] the position he offered me”, there are accusations of sexual harassment during his time as a professor at the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM).

Salmerón’s nomination, made by López Obrador on January 17, generated unease not only in groups of students and feminists in Mexico, but also in Panama and on social networks, where the hashtag #UnAcosadorNo DebeSerEmbajador became a trend.

In his daily space with the media known as “la mañanera”, López Obrador assured this Tuesday that Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes would have been the one who had made the decision to reject Salmerón’s nomination.

“It turns out that we proposed him for Ambassador in Panama and, as if it were the Holy Inquisition, the minister or Chancellor of Panama was dissatisfied that because they disagreed at ITAM (…). I do not think that the president of Panama is aware, I think that it has more to do with the chancellor,” said the president.

The Mexican newspaper El Universal claimed to have spoken with Panamanian diplomatic sources to seek a reaction to the president’s comments, but according to an anonymous source from the government environment, there was “no official response.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Mexican president blamed the disagreement on Panamanian Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes.

López Obrador reiterated his support for the academic, saying, “I highly esteem him and consider him a first-rate historian.” In addition, he argued that there is no “formal complaint” against Salmerón before the authorities, but rather a “lynching campaign.”

“We are going to find a way, to see if the curators don’t get angry, to use Pedro’s knowledge in another field. I would like him to help us in everything that is archives (…) I would like you to be my advisor to write a story for young people about electoral fraud in Mexico“, he added.

accusations of harassment

When Salmerón’s nomination was made public on January 17, a group of women and feminist organizations in Mexico published a statement signed by more than 300 people rejecting the appointment of the academic.

“Pedro Salmerón’s abuses have been documented in @MeToolTAM, @MeTooAcademicosMx, as well as in complaints in the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico and within the Morena party. In addition to the harassment, Salmerón has tried to intimidate and silence those who pointed it out. The complaint is a mechanism to show systemic violence against women and, consequently, we believe and accompany the testimonies of the complainants and offer them our support,” the statement read.

The complaints were made public with Salmerón’s resignation from ITAM in April 2019.

The same academic sent a letter on April 1, 2019 to the coordinator of the undergraduate degree in political science, Alberto Simpser, denying the veracity of the accusations against him and arguing that this was the reason behind his resignation.

“An anonymous complaint published by the Twitter account @MeTooAcademicos assures, among other things, that in my class ‘denigrating comments against women are the most natural thing,'” the text begins.

The teacher claimed that he had in his possession 20 anonymous evaluations made by students in his class, and that “in none of them is there a single comment that even remotely suggests such things.”

“But there are those at ITAM who have decided to pay more attention to an anonymous tweet than to those evaluations (…) for this reason, I consider the most convenient for the institute and for myself, to make effective the resignation that I presented last week “.