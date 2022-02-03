Mexico vs. Panama – Match Report – February 2, 2022

MEXICO (Omar Flores – ESPN Digital) — Raúl Jiménez again. In 2013, a Chilean from Raúl Jiménez rescued Mexico in the qualifying round on the way to Brazil 2014 and, eight years later, the striker reappears to rescue the Tricolor, again against Panama, but now heading to Qatar 2022. The team from Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino won 1-0.

Raúl Jiménez returns to make up a tie for the Tricolor, now he does not do it with a spectacular Chilean, but with a penalty goal, his specialty, to defeat a Panama that could steal the three points from the Azteca stadium.

In the recount of the Mexican National Team, the cries of “Tata get out!” are maintained, Héctor Herrera is lost for the game against the United States and Hirving Lozano, again, is injured again in a game of the Tricolor and Raúl Jiménez follow as the figure. More regrets than celebrations.

Mexico experienced a first half full of inaccuracies. imago7

‘Tata’ Martino will have the argument that he won the seven points that he was asked for at the beginning of the FIFA date in January and that he was able to win in Jamaica, in addition to winning the “key” game against Panama. The bad thing is that his team does not convince, not even the two thousand “guests” of the Mexican Soccer Federation, who had to be quiet with “Cielito Lindo” at the end of the commitment. .

Panama wasted the opportunity to get out of the playoffs and provoke Mexico’s embarrassment, before the Giant of the area, because in the first half it failed four opportunities in front of Guillermo Ochoa’s goal and in the second it failed in defense.

The solution to the bolt was in a penalty and in the acclaimed Raúl Jiménez, who made a criticized Rogelio Funes Mori forget. From the 11 steps he extinguished the hotbed that the test against Panama was becoming.

Jiménez, like nine years ago, brings calm to the Tricolor, although the “Tata out!” still won’t turn off.