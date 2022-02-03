MicroStrategy, Marathon Digital hit by Bitcoin crash By Investing.com

Investing.com – Down over 3.6% on Wednesday, meaning cryptocurrency-related stocks have also taken a hit, slipping back down after a recent respite.

While shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated fell 9% on Wednesday after three days of gains, its drop can also be attributed to its earnings report released Tuesday night, where it reported a digital asset impairment charge of 147 millions of dollars. Additionally, the company also revealed before its earnings that it acquired another 660 bitcoins for $25 million in cash. The company paid an average price of $37,865 for .

On the other hand, other crypto-related stocks have suffered a drop, such as Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, which stands at -8.5%, Bit Digital Inc at -6. 3%, Riot Blockchain Inc at -7.1%, Hut 8 Mining Corp at -7.2%, and Argo Blockchain PLC ADR at -7.8%.

Bitcoin itself is currently trading around the $37,400 mark, far from recent lows of $32,950 but still well below its November highs.

Other cryptocurrencies are also down on the day, also down -3.6%, trading around the $2,690 level and down just over 1% at around $0.14074.

